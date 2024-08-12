TEAM INTERNET GROUP

Team Internet's H1 earnings showed resilience despite continued headwinds in online marketing. Going into the typically seasonally stronger H2, we expect the company's initiatives in product innovation, vertical integration and international to increasingly influence growth and margin expansion. At 8.8x FY24 earnings, Team Internet continues to trade at a significant discount to peers on our unchanged earnings estimates. We believe this rating remains attractive given the company's track record, prospects and cash generation.

