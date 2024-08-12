The "Europe Gynecological Devices Market Size, Share Trends Analysis 2024-2030 Includes: Assisted Reproduction Technology, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Gynecological Resection Electrodes, and 6 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the European gynecological device market was valued at approximately €383 million. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%, reaching over €450 million during the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the European market for gynecological devices includes segments such as assisted reproduction technology, global endometrial ablation devices, gynecological resection electrodes, morcellators, uterine fibroid embolization devices, gynecological endoscopes, fluid management equipment, pelvic organ prolapse repair devices, and hysterosalpingography (HSG) catheters. Additionally, the report features appendix sections on laser technology and pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices.

Data Types Included

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value Growth Trends

Gynecological Procedure Volumes

Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Market Drivers Limiters for Each Gynecology Device market

Recent Mergers Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors

European Gynecology Devices Market Insights

A significant trend in the European market for gynecological devices is the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments to avoid hysterectomies when possible. Conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis, which affect many women in Europe, are traditionally treated with birth control, surgery, or in severe cases, hysterectomy. However, due to the invasive nature and lengthy recovery associated with hysterectomy, physicians are increasingly favoring less invasive options like hysteroscopic surgeries, uterine artery embolization, and endometrial ablation. These alternatives offer quicker recovery times and are becoming more popular among patients.

Gynecology Devices Market Share Insights

In 2023, Cooper Surgical led the gynecology market, supported by its robust portfolio in assisted reproduction technology, colposcopes, and hysterosalpingography. The acquisition of Cook Medical's assisted reproduction technology significantly enhanced Cooper Surgical's market share in this segment.

Karl Storz secured the second-largest market share in 2023, driven by its diverse offerings in hysteroscopes, morcellators, and fluid management equipment. This specialization helped Karl Storz maintain a strong market position.

Vitrolife captured a significant share of the European assisted reproduction technology market in 2023, being active in four out of five segments. Known for its innovation, Vitrolife is expected to sustain strong market value throughout the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 485 Forecast Period 2023 2030 Estimated Market Value (EUR) in 2023 €383 Million Forecasted Market Value (EUR) by 2030 €450 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Insights

2. Impact of COVID-19 on the European Gynecological Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Country Profile

2.3 Analysis By Market Segment

3. Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Disease Treatment and Diagnostic

3.2.1 Introduction

3.2.2 General Diagnostics

3.2.3 Assisted Reproduction Technologies (ART)

3.2.3.1 ART Costs

3.2.4 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

3.2.5 Gynecologic Cancer and Tumors in Reproductive System

3.2.6 Female Sterilization

3.2.7 Urinary Incontinence

3.2.8 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

3.3 Patient Demographics

3.3.1 Assisted Reproduction Technologies (ART)

3.3.2 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

3.3.3 Gynecologic Cancer and Tumors in Reproductive System

3.3.4 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

3.3.5 Endometriosis

3.3.6 Polycystic ovary syndrome

3.3.7 Female Sterilization

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device

4.2.2 Global Endometrial Ablation Device

4.2.3 Gynecological Resection Electrode

4.2.4 Gynecological Morcellators

4.2.5 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device

4.2.6 Gynecological Endoscopes

4.2.7 Fluid Management Equipment

4.2.8 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device

4.2.9 HSG Catheters

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device Market

4.3.2 Gynecological Resection Electrode Market

4.3.3 Morcellator Market

4.3.4 Gynecological Endoscope Market

4.3.5 Fluid Management Equipment Market

4.3.6 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market

4.3.7 HSG Catheter Market

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device

4.4.2 Global Endometrial Ablation Device

4.4.3 Gynecological Morcellators

4.4.4 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device

4.4.5 Gynecological Endoscopes

4.4.6 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device

5. European Gynecological device Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Currency Exchange Rate

5.3 Market Overview Trend Analysis

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.7 Company Profiles

5.8 SWOT Analysis

6. Country Profiles

7. Procedure Numbers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Procedures

7.2.1 Assisted Reproduction Procedures

7.2.2 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Procedures

7.2.3 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Procedures

7.2.4 Hysterectomy Procedures

8. Assisted Reproduction Technology Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Media

8.1.2 Vitrification

8.1.3 Embryo Time-Lapse Incubator System

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Oocyte Retrieval Needle Market

8.3.2 Micropipette Market

8.3.2.1 Flexible Pipette Market

8.3.2.2 Microinjection and Holding Pipette Market

8.3.3 Embryo Transfer Catheter Market

8.3.4 Reproduction Media Market

8.3.4.1 One-Step Media Market

8.3.4.2 Sequential Media Market

8.3.4.3 Sperm Preparation Media Market

8.3.4.4 Freeze/Thaw Media Market

8.3.5 Embryo Time-Lapse Incubator Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9. Global Endometrial Ablation Device Market

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Thermal Ablation Therapy

9.1.2 Hydrothermal Ablation

9.1.3 Radiofrequency Ablation

9.1.4 Cryoablation

9.1.5 Microwave Ablation

9.1.6 Rollerball Ablation

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Total Global Endometrial Ablation Device Market

9.3.2 Thermal Ablation Market

9.3.3 Radiofrequency Ablation Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10. Gynecological resection Electrode Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3.1 Monopolar Loop Electrode Market

10.3.2 Bipolar Loop Electrode Market

10.3.3 Electrosurgical Rollerball Market

10.4 Drivers and Limiters

10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

11. Morcellator Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.2.1 Laparoscopic Morcellator Market

11.2.2 Hysteroscopic Morcellator Market

11.3 Drivers and Limiters

11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

12. Uterine fibroid embolization device Market

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Microspheres

12.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Particles

12.1.3 Drug-Eluting Particles

12.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.2.1 Total Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market

12.2.2 Microsphere Market

12.2.3 PVA Particle Market

12.3 Drivers and Limiters

12.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

13. Gynecological Endoscope Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

13.3.1 Hysteroscope Market

13.3.1.1 Reusable Rigid Hysteroscope Market

13.3.1.2 Reusable Flexible Hysteroscope Market

13.3.1.2.1 Video Flexible Hysteroscope Market

13.3.1.2.2 Fiber Flexible Hysteroscope Market

13.3.1.3 Disposable Hysteroscope Market

13.3.2 Colposcope Market

13.3.3 Resectoscope Market

13.4 Drivers and Limiters

13.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

14. Fluid management Equipment Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

14.3.1 Fluid Management Capital Equipment Market

14.3.2 Fluid Management Tubing Market

14.4 Drivers and Limiters

14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

15. Pelvic organ prolapse repair device Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

15.3.1 Total Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market

15.3.2 Transvaginal Mesh Market

15.3.3 Sacrocolpopexy Mesh Market

15.4 Drivers and Limiters

15.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

16. Hysterosalpingography catheter market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

16.3 Drivers and Limiters

16.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Company Coverage:

Alta Biomaterials

June Medical

Argon Medical

Kaps Optik

Astec

Karl Storz

ATMOS MedizinTehnik

Laboratoire CCD

Blue Endo

Laboratoires JCD

Boston Scientific

Labotect

Carl Zeiss

Lina Medical

Channel Medsystems

MedGyn

CL Medical

Medtronic

Coloplast

Merck KGaA

Cook Medical

Merit Medical

Cooper Surgical

Mermaid Medical

Corin MedTech

MS Westfalia

Cousin BioTech

Neomedic

Delmont Imaging

Nouvag

Dilo Medical

Olympus

DYSIS

Optomic

Edan Instruments

Reproline

EndoMed Systems

Richard Wolf

Endoso Life

Rocket Medical

Esco

Serag Wiessner

Ethicon

Sigmacon

FertiPro

SinoHero

Fujifilm

Somatex

Gimmi

Stryker

Gynemed

Sunlight Medical

Gynesonics

Terumo Medical

Gynetics

TriSalus Life Sciences

Gynius

UAB Biomedicinos Technika

Gynotec

Varian

Hologic

Vitrolife

Hunter Scientific

WISAP

InVitroCare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhdj8k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240812511693/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900