Montag, 12.08.2024
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
WKN: A0JDJ3 | ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 | Ticker-Symbol: S8F
09.08.24
18:21 Uhr
0,115 Euro
-0,003
-2,38 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.08.2024 16:50 Uhr
118 Leser
SolGold PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company") has been advised of the sale of 200,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company by the Mather Foundation Limited, a Private Ancillary Fund of which SolGold Non-Executive Director Nicholas Mather is a Trustee Director.

The sale was finalised to address obligated philanthropic and charitable donations to prostate cancer research, mental health and homelessness organisations and emergency flight care services in Australia. Each financial year the Mather Foundation is required to monetise assets and make cash donations to third-party charitable organisations. Mr Mather has no financial interest in the capital of the Mather Foundation and does not derive income or any other benefit from it.

CONTACTS

Scott Caldwell
Chief Executive Officer
SolGold plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996

Tavistock (Media)
Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Mather Foundation Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Mather Foundation Limited, an entity closely associated with Nicholas Mather - Director of SolGold plc

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

SolGold plc

b)

LEI:

213800HGFADQBMIEVI76

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of £0.01

GB00B0WD0R35

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):


Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.11

200,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Total:


200,000

£0.11

£22,000

e)

Date of the transaction:

1 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
