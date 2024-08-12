Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Chinese Academy of Geosciences, and Columbia University have concluded that solar-covered highways could meet more than 60% of the world's annual energy needs. A research team has determined that covering the world's highways with solar roofs could generate 17,578 TWh per year, which is more than 60% of global electricity consumption in 2023. Their study, titled "Roofing Highways With Solar Panels Substantially Reduces Carbon Emissions and Traffic Losses," was recently published in the journal Earth's Future. It explores ...

