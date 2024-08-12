Core States Group Announces Acquisition of Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Firms will combine industry-leading expertise for nationwide A/E/C solutions

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Core States Group-an integrated, industry-leading architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) firm that partners with some of the world's most recognized brands-has announced the acquisition of Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc., headquartered in Kent, WA. Together, with a combined total of 25 offices nationwide and over 600 employees, the two companies are forming an A/E/C powerhouse to drive innovation and improve everyday life for countless people.

Tom Barghausen (left), Founder of Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc., with D. David Dugan, President and CEO of Core States Group (right), who are aligned in their strategic vision for the future under the Core States Group brand.

This transformative new chapter will strengthen Core States Group's capabilities, expand its reach, and open more opportunities to impact the industry. According to D. David Dugan, President and CEO at Core States Group, "I am honored by the trust Tom Barghausen, Chris Jensen, and the Barghausen leadership team have in Core States Group to take what they have built and carry on their legacy. This is a significant milestone in building the Core States Group of the future, and I'm so excited to see the growth of our amazing team of professionals."

"When I started Barghausen in 1982, I just wanted to help my clients be successful by providing good service and quality work product at a fair price. We have since grown into an entire team of dedicated, talented individuals working together. As we transition into becoming a legacy firm, I am confident that the decision to join forces with Core States Group is the right one for both companies at this time. We complement each other extremely well, and I'm excited about what the future holds," said Tom Barghausen, who will actively continue in his role managing projects and supporting clients.

"The leadership at Barghausen is confident that this acquisition will allow our company to better serve our customers and employees alike. Together, Core States Group and Barghausen have a dramatically expanded national footprint with increased bandwidth and service offerings," said Chris Jensen, Barghausen Vice President and Principal Engineer.

As Core States Group and Barghausen combine their strengths and resources under the Core States Group brand, they are aligned in building a long-term strategy of developing market expertise, providing a collection of integrated services, and bringing a programmatic approach to their nationwide portfolio of projects. As Core States Group celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, this acquisition reinforces its commitment to creating a world where all environments improve everyday life.

ABOUT CORE STATES GROUP

Since 1999, Core States Group has collaborated with clients to create a world where all environments improve everyday life. With 18 offices in the United States and Canada, the company designs, builds, and manages projects and programs across North America and has been recognized on top lists throughout the architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industry. Headquartered in West Chester, PA, Core States Group offers integrated solutions with seamless continuity, and many of the world's most notable brands count on Core States Group to deliver compelling design and drive speed to market. The company is industry-recognized for expertise across several markets, including Retail, Restaurants, Financial, Grocery, Convenience, Housing, Distributed Generation, Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure, Corporate, and Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.core-states.com

ABOUT BARGHAUSEN CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC.

Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc. is a multidisciplinary services firm focused on providing high-quality land development expertise for over 40 years. Barghausen has provided civil engineering, land surveying, architecture, energy system design, landscape architecture, permit expediting, and land use planning services on a variety of projects throughout the United States. Headquartered in Kent, WA, they?work extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest and California, with branch offices in Puyallup, WA, Chehalis, WA; Richland, WA;?Klamath Falls, OR; Long Beach, CA; and Roseville, CA. For more information, visit www.barghausen.com

