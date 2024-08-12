Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on August 8, 2024:

Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated August 8, 2024, that on August 7, 2024, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the lowest threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On August 7, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7,180,736 shares with voting rights, representing 2.94% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 7,979,057 shares representing 3.27% in its previous notification dated August 2, 2024, as well as 106,739 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.04% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 63,466 equivalent financial instruments representing 0.03% in its previous notification dated August 2, 2024.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Date on which the threshold is crossed

August 7, 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 194,551 142,352 0.06% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 293,336 268,107 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 3,221 3,221 0.00% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 334,842 337,102 0.14% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 69,247 64,769 0.03% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,892 2,892 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 6,986,893 6,268,218 2.57% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 94,075 94,075 0.04% Subtotal 7,979,057 7,180,736 2.94% TOTAL 7,180,736 0 2.94% 0,00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 106,576 0.04% physical BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Contract Difference 163 0.00% cash TOTAL 106,739 0.04%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,287,475 2.99%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%. Additionally, total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. went below 3%.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

