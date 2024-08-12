Asia Properties, Inc.: ASPZ Announces Completion of Purchase of SRE Power and Appointment of New Board

Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) has completed the acquisition of Houston-based hydrogen technology company, SRE Power Inc. in a transaction that valued SRE at $72million at closing.

The company anticipates annual revenues of $3.5 billion within four years from the launch of its revolutionary HyOrc heavy-duty engine, designed for trucks, trains, and ships. The patented HyOrc engine is poised to disrupt the EV & Fuel Cell powertrain sector with its unparalleled efficiency, zero emissions, extended range, and unmatched cost-effectiveness.

Widespread adoption could cut fuel costs by 30% and create millions of jobs, marking it out as the most significant leap in powertrain technology progress in decades.

ASPZ is now changing its name to HyOrc Corporation.

A new board of directors has been appointed including tech entrepreneur K. Reginald Fubara, Founder & CEO of SRE Power as the new CEO of the combined group. Also joining as board members are clean energy technology venture capital investor, James McNaught-Davis, and Shinichi Hirano, the world-renowned hydrogen scientist with more than 20 patents related to the advancement of various hydrogen technologies.

Management Statements:

Speaking about HyOrc's innovative technology, Shinichi Hirano said, "The unparalleled cost savings and impressive efficiency of the HyOrc is unmatched as a clean heavy-duty powertrain."

Reginald Fubara, CEO, added "The ORCs are coming..."

SRE Power Inc.

SRE Power, Inc. is a pioneering cleantech company with technology derived from five revolutionary mobility & power patents. The company is dedicated to developing the innovative HyOrc technology for use in decarbonizing various industries, with a focus on sustainability and performance. SRE is currently rolling out a portfolio of renewable energy power plants which include geothermal, waste heat recovery and hydrogen power.

Asia Properties, Inc.

ASPZ is an OTC Pink Market company focused on the development of the HyOrc engine technology for heavy-duty trucks, trains and ships. ASPZ is now changing its name to HyOrc Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

