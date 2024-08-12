Weather Shield Roofing Systems Promotes Andy Byma to Partner, Strengthening Leadership and Excellence in Commercial Roofing

Weather Shield Roofing Systems, a leader in commercial roofing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Byma to the position of Partner. This promotion is a testament to Andy's dedication, expertise, and exceptional contributions to the company and clients.

Andy has been an integral part of Weather Shield for over 18 years, consistently demonstrating his commitment to excellence and embodying the company's core values. This promotion not only reflects Andy's personal accomplishments but also underscores Weather Shield's ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the organization.

"We are thrilled to recognize Andy's hard work and leadership with this well-deserved promotion," said Jim Bush, CEO of Weather Shield. "His innovative approach and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in our achievements, and we are confident that he will continue to excel in his new responsibilities."

As Partner, Andy will have a stronger vested interest in the long-term success furthering Weather Shield's mission to provide exceptional roofing solutions to it's clients. He will continue to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, ensuring that Weather Shield remains at the forefront of commercial roofing.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Drew Palmer

Marketing Manager

dpalmer@weathershieldusa.com

(616) 243-4040

For more information, visit Weathershieldusa.com

About Weather Shield Roofing Systems:

Established in 1980, Weather Shield Roofing Systems stands as the premier commercial roofing expert across West Michigan. Our dedication is towards empowering business owners, property managers, and facility managers to streamline their roofing expenses, avoid unexpected disruptions, and maintain fiscal discipline.

