Dr. Greg Hanley Joins Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Greg Hanley, BCBA-D as the Executive Director of Compassionate Care, who will be heading a new organization-wide initiative to train, mentor and support clinicians in the provision of compassionate and effective treatment for challenging behavior.

Dr. Hanley brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles, serving in both academic and clinical settings and has more recently founded and led FTF Behavioral Consulting. He has served as the Editor of the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis and Behavior Analysis in Practice and the Associate Editor of The Behavior Analyst. Dr. Hanley has published over 100 articles and book chapters primarily focused on the assessment, treatment, and prevention of problem behavior and sleep problems, teaching strategies for developing life skills, and empirically-derived values for practitioners. Dr. Charna Mintz, ABC's Chief Clinical Officer, shared that "the entire clinical team is honored to work with a world renowned compassionate leader whose methodology and values so perfectly align with the clinical practices at ABC".

In Dr. Hanley's role as Executive Director, he will lead Action Behavior Centers in the systematic widespread adoption of evidence based, effective assessment and treatment for children with autism who engage in behaviors that restrict their opportunities. Dr. Mahshid Ghaemmaghami, BCBA-D and Dr. Anthony Cammilleri, BCBA-D, both from FTF Behavioral Consulting, also join Action Behavior Centers as Clinical Vice Presidents. Dr. Ghaemmaghami specializes in maximizing practicality, social acceptability, safety, and generality of treatment procedures and effects in order to enhance real-life implementation and effectiveness. Dr. Cammilleri specializes in the design of individualized curriculum sequences, the use of measurement systems to assess the effectiveness of those sequences, and in the staff training required for the implementation of both.

Dr Hanley shares that he is "thrilled to be part of the ABC team dedicated to scaling compassionate ABA services in an unprecedented way". ABC is equally elated to welcome Dr. Hanley, Dr. Ghaemmaghami and Dr. Cammilleri to the team!

