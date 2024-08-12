Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - Emergia Inc. (CSE: EMER) announces that Mr. Henri Petit, President & CEO is no longer part of the management team as of Friday, July 26, 2024.

Emergia also announces that Mr. Faraj Nakhleh was appointed Acting President & CEO.

"We thank Mr. Petit for his years at Emergia and wish him success in his future endeavours," said Mr. Nakhleh.

Emergia is a Montréal, Canada based owner, acquirer, operator, manager, and developer of revenue producing multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multifamily, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for immediate developments. The Corporation operates mainly in Québec & Ontario and has recently gone through a major change in mission focus at the request of shareholders, brought in an experienced and hands on and proactive new Board and Chairman, and is actively working with financial and real estate partners on a major reorganization and refocusing on its core mission. In a matter of weeks, EMERGIA announced the disposal of some non-core and costly assets, potential investments by large financial partners, and the acquisition of a large portfolio of cashflow positive assets with development upside.

