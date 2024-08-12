National Organization Sacred Surrogacy Hosts First Surrogacy Retreat in Quebec

Sacred Surrogacy Announces the 2024 Surrogate Retreat in Morin Heights, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Sacred Surrogacy is thrilled to announce our upcoming Surrogate Retreat, a rejuvenating weekend getaway set in the beautiful Morin Heights, Quebec. From August 16th to August 18th, 2024, surrogate mothers and those considering surrogacy will gather for an enriching experience amidst the natural beauty of Morin Heights. This will be a bilingual event, with both French, and English staff on hand.

This retreat builds on the success of our previous events, providing a unique opportunity for surrogate mothers and aspiring surrogates to form meaningful connections, create lasting friendships, and rekindle old bonds. With heartfelt conversations and shared experiences, attendees will immerse themselves in a supportive sisterhood that celebrates the strength and beauty of surrogacy.

"Our retreat offers a blend of beloved activities and new experiences," says Alana Wagg, Retreat Leader at Sacred Surrogacy. "Whether you are new to surrogacy or have been on this journey before, our retreats are designed with you in mind. By the end of the weekend, you'll feel the warmth and joy that this special community provides."

The retreat features a diverse array of activities aimed at fostering connection, personal growth, and self-care. Participants will engage in workshops, group discussions, and recreational activities, all designed to nurture their well-being and strengthen the bonds within the surrogacy community.

Responding to participant feedback, Sacred Surrogacy is also offering day tickets for those unable to attend the full weekend. Day ticket holders will have access to the Saturday program, ensuring everyone has a chance to experience the retreat.

Registrations for the retreat closed on August 2nd, 2024, however we have spots available. Don't miss your chance to be part of this empowering event that honors the resilience and compassion of surrogate mothers.

For more information and to register for the retreat, visit www.sacredsurrogacy.com or reach out to us via Instagram at instagram.com/sacredsurrogacy.

Join us for a weekend of connection, empowerment, and celebration in Morin Heights, Quebec, as we continue to honor the incredible women who make surrogacy possible.

About Sacred Surrogacy:

Sacred Surrogacy is a leading organization dedicated to fostering community, support, and empowerment among surrogate mothers and participants in the surrogacy journey. Through retreats, resources, and a subscription box program, Sacred Surrogacy creates a sacred space where the beauty of surrogacy is celebrated and cherished.

