Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CANCELLATION:LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

The listing of the attached products has been cancelled:NOTICE 2024-08-12 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 273345) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 27 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-08-13. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238903