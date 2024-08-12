Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
12.08.24
20:39 Uhr
10,385 Euro
+0,010
+0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,39510,46520:41
10,38510,46020:39
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2024 20:22 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CANCELLATION:LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

The listing of the attached products has been cancelled:NOTICE 2024-08-12 MINI 
 FUTURES (Record Id 273345)                           
Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 27 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp  
 with effect from 2024-08-13. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment 
 of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME)           
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.          
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238903
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.