Equity Union Real Estate: House From the 1982 Legendary Film, Poltergeist, Listed by Equity Union's Lauren Murdock

First time the property is on market in over 45 years

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has listed 4267 Roxbury Street in Simi Valley, the home made famous by the 1982 American supernatural horror film, Poltergeist, directed by Tobe Hooper and written by Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais and Mark Victor. Equity Union's Lauren Murdock is representing the sellers of the property, it's original owners.

4267 Roxbury Street, Simi Valley

The exterior of the house is immediately recognizable from the film, which focused on a suburban family whose home was invaded by ghosts that abducted their young daughter, played by Heather O'Rourke. According to the property description, "the formal dining room leads to the infamous kitchen where fans of the movie will love to see it's still in its original form". The home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths over 2,373 sq.ft. of living space on a sprawling 16,000 sq.ft lot. and is listed for $1,174,999.

"This home is well-loved by its original owners and is ready to welcome a new family, without the ghostly antics," said Lauren Murdock, Equity Union. Don't miss out on your chance to own this iconic piece of Hollywood history. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a home with a story, minus the spooks.

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 800 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. Corporate operations for Equity Union are based in Sherman Oaks, with additional branches in LA's Westside, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Conejo Valley and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

Contact Information

Dan Stueve

Vice President, General Manager

dan@equityunion.com

(310) 595-5875

Lauren Murdock

Realtor

lauren@laurenmurdock.com

(818) 406-9646

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate

