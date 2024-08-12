GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences this fall:

UBS Genomic Medicine Summit August 13-14, 2024

Dana Point, California

Future of Genetic Testing Babies and Beyond Panel on Wednesday, August 14 at 8:00 a.m. PT

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference September 4-6, 2024

New York, New York

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference September 4-6, 2024

Boston, Massachusetts

Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference November 19-21, 2024

London, England

Live and archived webcasts of select presentations will be available on the "Events" section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

