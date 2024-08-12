Anzeige
Montag, 12.08.2024
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
WKN: A2QLZB | ISIN: US05591L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.08.24
16:25 Uhr
2,720 US-Dollar
+0,070
+2,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BM Technologies to Announce Q2 2024 Earnings and Host Webcast

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 earnings on August 15, 2024 at 9:00am ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 2Q24 Webcast Link as well as on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Ajay Asija, Chief Financial Officer
BM Technologies, Inc.
AAsija@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:

Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: BM Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
