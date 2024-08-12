Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Double-Digit Premium Growth in Core Business and Third Consecutive Quarter of Net Income

Raises 2024 Guidance and Unveils Initial 2025 Guidance

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company will hold its second quarter 2024 financial results conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

*The variance between net income per share - diluted and basic is immaterial. Previous guidance was presented on a diluted shares basis, while current guidance is presented on a basic share basis.

For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $150 million, and are as follows:

For 2024, the Company's current full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $125 million, and are as follows:

Ms. Golden concluded, "Following unprecedented performance in the first six months and the increasing growth prospects for our business, we are raising our full-year 2024 guidance and providing initial full-year 2025 guidance. We are committed to delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value."

"Our underlying loss ratio improved by 14.6 points in the second quarter as compared to the comparable 2023 quarter due to both lower frequency and severity. The absence of severe weather conditions throughout the quarter benefited our catastrophe loss ratio by 3.4 points compared to the previous year, and we experienced modest favorable prior year reserve development. Furthermore, our expense management efforts reduced our expense ratio by 1.3 points from the comparable period last year. These factors led to a net combined ratio of 78.2% for the second quarter, marking a 20.7 point improvement from the prior year period."

"Core business direct premiums written increased by nearly 22% during the quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven primarily by continued increases in average premium and strengthened through a modest expansion of our underwriting appetite. Since then, we are capitalizing on new business opportunities resulting from recent changes in the New York competitive landscape and anticipate even more robust policy and premium growth moving forward.

Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc., stated, "We take pride in our ongoing profitability, marking our third consecutive quarter of excellent results. This performance was enhanced by favorable weather conditions and the accelerating reduction of our non-core business.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Direct premiums written1 $ 2,190 $ 5,435 (59.7 %) $ 4,927 $ 11,605 (57.5 %) Net premiums earned $ 1,799 $ 4,078 (55.9 %) $ 4,062 $ 8,545 (52.5 %) Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 56.9 % 88.8 % (31.9) pts 74.7 % 92.6 % (17.9) pts Catastrophe loss ratio 8.6 % 20.0 % (11.4) pts 15.4 % 34.1 % (18.7) pts Net loss ratio3 65.5 % 108.9 % (43.4) pts 90.1 % 126.7 % (36.6) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 Sequential

Change March 31, 2024 Sequential

Change December 31, 2023 Core Business2 Direct premiums written1 $ 51,306 10.1 % $ 46,587 (0.9 %) $ 47,027 Policies in force 66,934 (0.1 %) 66,991 (0.9 %) 67,575 Non-Core Business2 Direct premiums written1 $ 2,190 (20.0 %) $ 2,738 (53.7 %) $ 5,911 Policies in force 7,306 (19.5 %) 9,080 (16.1 %) 10,823

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios are not based on GAAP. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The aggregate of Core and Non-Core Business net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by net loss ratio and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details

Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:

U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820

International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

kdaly@equityny.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of August 12, 2024 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2024 and 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2024 and 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

risks related to our indebtedness due on December 30, 2024, including due to the need to comply with certain financial covenants and limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

the credit risk of our reinsurers;

the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

risks related to the limited market area of our business;

risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

the effects of competition in our market areas;

our reliance on certain key personnel;

risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share

Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio less the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophes losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation: Direct premiums written $ 53,495 $ 47,647 12.3 % $ 102,820 $ 95,244 8.0 % Ceded written premiums1 (12,071 ) (11,541 ) 4.6 (23,300 ) $ (27,647 ) (15.7 ) Net premiums written 41,425 36,106 14.7 79,520 67,598 17.6 Change in unearned premiums (11,121 ) (6,598 ) 68.6 (20,397 ) (9,835 ) 107.4 Net premiums earned $ 30,304 $ 29,508 2.7 % $ 59,124 $ 57,763 2.4 % (Components may not sum due to rounding) 1Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 4,515 $ (522 ) NM % $ 5,942 $ (5,577 ) NM % Interest expense 990 1,006 (1.6 ) 1,984 2,016 (1.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,205 (41 ) NM 1,583 (1,290 ) NM Depreciation and amortization 620 779 (20.4 ) 1,216 1,587 (23.4 ) EBITDA 7,330 1,221 500.3 10,725 (3,265 ) NM Net loss (gain) on investments 234 (197 ) NM (493 ) (1,422 ) (65.3 ) Stock-based compensation 281 212 32.5 547 429 27.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,845 $ 1,236 534.7 % $ 10,779 (4,258 ) NM % (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023

Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic loss per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 4,515 $ 0.41 $ (522 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 5,942 $ 0.54 $ (5,577 ) $ (0.52 )

Net loss (gain) on investments 234 (197 ) (493 ) (1,422 ) Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 49 (41 ) (104 ) (299 )

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 185 $ 0.02 (156 ) $ (0.01 ) (389 ) $ (0.04 ) (1,123 ) $ (0.10 )

Operating net income (loss) $ 4,699 $ 0.43 $ (678 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 5,552 $ 0.50 $ (6,700 ) $ (0.62 )

Weighted average basic shares outstanding 11,019,347 10,755,848 11,009,442 10,753,974

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 4,515 $ 0.37 $ (522 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 5,942 $ 0.50 $ (5,577 ) $ (0.52 ) Net loss (gain) on investments 234 (197 ) (493 ) (1,422 ) Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 49 (41 ) (104 ) (299 ) Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 185 $ 0.02 (156 ) $ (0.01 ) (389 ) $ (0.03 ) (1,123 ) $ (0.10 ) Operating net income (loss) $ 4,699 $ 0.39 $ (678 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 5,552 $ 0.46 (6,700 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 12,110,946 10,755,848 11,987,976 10,753,974 (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 4,515 $ (522 ) NM $ 5,942 $ (5,577 ) NM Net loss (gain) on investments 234 (197 ) NM (493 ) (1,422 ) 65.3 % Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain) 49 (41 ) NM (104 ) (299 ) 65.2 % Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 185 (156 ) NM (389 ) (1,123 ) 65.4 % Operating net income (loss) $ 4,699 $ (678 ) NM $ 5,552 $ (6,700 ) NM Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 4,515 $ (522 ) NM $ 5,942 $ (5,577 ) NM Average equity $ 38,276 $ 32,684 17.1 % $ 37,653 $ 34,127 10.3 % Return on equity 11.8 % (1.6 %) NM 15.8 % (16.3 %) NM Return on equity - annualized 47.2 % (6.4 %) NM 31.6 % (32.7 %) NM Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes $ 185 $ (156 ) NM $ (389 ) $ (1,123 ) 65.4 % Average equity $ 38,276 $ 32,684 17.1 % $ 37,653 $ 34,127 10.3 % Effect of net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity 0.5 % (0.5 %) NM (1.0 %) (3.3 %) 68.6 % Operating net income (loss) $ 4,699 $ (678 ) NM $ 5,552 $ (6,700 ) NM Operating net income (loss) - annualized $ 18,796 $ (2,712 ) NM $ 11,104 $ (13,400 ) NM Average equity $ 38,276 $ 32,684 17.1 % $ 37,653 $ 34,127 10.3 % Operating return on equity 12.3 % (2.1 %) NM 14.7 % (19.6 %) NM Operating return on equity - annualized 49.1 % (8.3 %) NM 29.5 % (39.3 %) NM (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Percentage Point Change 2024 2023 Percentage Point Change Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation: Underlying Loss Ratio 47.1 % 61.7 % (14.6 ) pts 52.8 % 68.4 % (15.6 ) pts Effect of catastrophe losses 1.3 % 4.7 % (3.4 ) pts 3.2 % 8.9 % (5.7 ) pts Effect of prior-year reserve development (1.4 %) (0.1 %) (1.3 ) pts (1.7 %) 0.0 % (1.7 ) pts Net loss ratio 47.0 % 66.4 % (19.4 ) pts 54.3 % 77.2 % (22.9 ) pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $5,965,254 at June 30, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023) $ 7,049,978 $ 7,052,541 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $176,930,446 at June 30, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023) 160,947,267 148,920,797 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $14,029,806 at June 30, 2024 and $17,986,783 at December 31, 2023) 11,428,238 14,762,340 Other investments 4,192,837 3,897,150 Total investments 183,618,320 174,632,828 Cash and cash equivalents 12,170,993 8,976,998 Premiums receivable, net 15,176,140 13,604,808 Reinsurance receivables, net 66,315,422 75,593,912 Deferred policy acquisition costs 19,574,764 19,802,564 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 9,217,729 9,395,697 Deferred income taxes, net 9,061,591 10,551,819 Other assets 4,142,798 4,574,584 Total assets $ 319,777,757 $ 317,633,210 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 116,577,490 $ 121,817,862 Unearned premiums 107,434,679 105,621,538 Advance premiums 4,955,431 3,797,590 Reinsurance balances payable 10,481,596 12,837,140 Deferred ceding commission revenue 9,277,082 9,460,865 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,979,841 4,350,546 Debt, net 25,268,864 25,243,530 Total liabilities 278,974,983 283,129,071 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 12,536,129 shares at June 30, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023; outstanding 11,064,723 shares at June 30, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023 125,361 122,483 Capital in excess of par 76,042,147 75,338,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,624,559 ) (12,274,563 ) Accumulated deficit (17,172,694 ) (23,114,310 ) 46,370,255 40,071,620 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,471,406 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (5,567,481 ) (5,567,481 ) Total stockholders' equity 40,802,774 34,504,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 319,777,757 $ 317,633,210



KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 30,303,612 $ 29,508,196 $ 59,123,514 $ 57,763,149 Ceding commission revenue 4,561,961 5,412,210 9,129,072 10,857,617 Net investment income 1,764,596 1,451,356 3,267,456 2,992,848 Net (losses) gains on investments (233,606 ) 197,142 492,785 1,422,013 Other income 105,552 151,084 254,465 312,124 Total revenues 36,502,115 36,719,988 72,267,292 73,347,751 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 14,238,308 19,580,702 32,097,895 44,620,112 Commission expense 8,232,480 8,471,182 16,084,292 17,010,944 Other underwriting expenses 5,900,525 6,683,638 11,781,130 13,555,257 Other operating expenses 800,966 763,414 1,579,048 1,426,048 Depreciation and amortization 619,934 778,502 1,216,447 1,586,632 Interest expense 989,723 1,005,974 1,983,598 2,015,865 Total expenses 30,781,936 37,283,412 64,742,410 80,214,858 Income (loss) from operations before taxes 5,720,179 (563,424 ) 7,524,882 (6,867,107 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,205,242 (41,407 ) 1,583,266 (1,290,380 ) Net income (loss) 4,514,937 (522,017 ) 5,941,616 (5,576,727 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gross change in unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale-securities 109,784 (1,132,528 ) (450,563 ) 1,334,898 Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses included in net income (loss) 4,662 10,381 7,529 13,020 Net change in unrealized gains (losses), on available-for-sale-securities 114,446 (1,122,147 ) (443,034 ) 1,347,918 Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (24,034 ) 235,651 93,038 (283,062 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 90,412 (886,496 ) (349,996 ) 1,064,856 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,605,349 $ (1,408,513 ) $ 5,591,620 $ (4,511,871 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.41 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.54 $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.52 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,019,347 10,755,848 11,009,442 10,753,974 Diluted 12,110,946 10,755,848 11,987,976 10,753,974

Kingstone Companies, Inc