Montag, 12.08.2024
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051
NASDAQ
12.08.24
21:58 Uhr
7,510 US-Dollar
+0,160
+2,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.08.2024 22:26 Uhr
Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Double-Digit Premium Growth in Core Business and Third Consecutive Quarter of Net Income

Raises 2024 Guidance and Unveils Initial 2025 Guidance

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company will hold its second quarter 2024 financial results conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2

$

51,306

$

42,212

21.5

%

$

97,893

$

83,639

17.0

%

Net combined ratio

78.2

%

98.9

%

(20.7) pts

85.6

%

110.8

%

(25.2) pts

Net Income/(Loss)

$

4,515

$

(522

)

NM

$

5,942

$

(5,577

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic

$

0.41

$

(0.05

)

NM

$

0.54

$

(0.52

)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

47.2

%

(6.4

%)

53.6 pts

31.6

%

(32.7

%)

64.2 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc., stated, "We take pride in our ongoing profitability, marking our third consecutive quarter of excellent results. This performance was enhanced by favorable weather conditions and the accelerating reduction of our non-core business.

"Core business direct premiums written increased by nearly 22% during the quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven primarily by continued increases in average premium and strengthened through a modest expansion of our underwriting appetite. Since then, we are capitalizing on new business opportunities resulting from recent changes in the New York competitive landscape and anticipate even more robust policy and premium growth moving forward.

"Our underlying loss ratio improved by 14.6 points in the second quarter as compared to the comparable 2023 quarter due to both lower frequency and severity. The absence of severe weather conditions throughout the quarter benefited our catastrophe loss ratio by 3.4 points compared to the previous year, and we experienced modest favorable prior year reserve development. Furthermore, our expense management efforts reduced our expense ratio by 1.3 points from the comparable period last year. These factors led to a net combined ratio of 78.2% for the second quarter, marking a 20.7 point improvement from the prior year period."

Ms. Golden concluded, "Following unprecedented performance in the first six months and the increasing growth prospects for our business, we are raising our full-year 2024 guidance and providing initial full-year 2025 guidance. We are committed to delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value."

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

For 2024, the Company's current full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $125 million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2024 - Current

2024 - Previous

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

25% to 35%

16% to 20%

Combined ratio

84% to 88%

86% to 90%

Net income per share - basic*

$ 1.00 to $1.30

$ 0.75 to $1.10

Return on equity

26% to 34%

22% to 30%

For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $150 million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2025

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

15% to 25%

Combined ratio

85% to 89%

Net income per share - basic*

$ 1.20 to $1.60

Return on equity

22% to 30%

*The variance between net income per share - diluted and basic is immaterial. Previous guidance was presented on a diluted shares basis, while current guidance is presented on a basic share basis.

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1

$

53,495

$

47,647

12.3

%

$

102,820

$

95,244

8.0

%

Net premiums earned

$

30,304

$

29,508

2.7

%

$

59,124

$

57,763

2.4

%

Net investment income

$

1,765

$

1,451

21.6

%

$

3,267

$

2,993

9.2

%

Net (loss)/gain on investments

$

(234

)

$

197

NM

$

493

$

1,422

(65.3

%)

Underlying loss ratio 1

47.1

%

61.7

%

(14.6) pts

52.8

%

68.4

%

(15.6) pts

Net development of prior year losses

(1.4

%)

(0.1

%)

(1.3) pts

(1.7

%)

0.0

%

(1.7) pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effects of catastrophes1

45.7

%

61.7

%

(16.0) pts

51.1

%

68.4

%

(17.3) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio

1.3

%

4.7

%

(3.4) pts

3.2

%

8.9

%

(5.7) pts

Net loss ratio

47.0

%

66.4

%

(19.4) pts

54.3

%

77.2

%

(22.9) pts

Net underwriting expense ratio

31.2

%

32.5

%

(1.3) pts

31.3

%

33.6

%

(2.3) pts

Net combined ratio

78.2

%

98.9

%

(20.7) pts

85.6

%

110.8

%

(25.2) pts

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

7,845

$

1,236

534.7

%

$

10,779

$

(4,258

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss)

$

4,515

$

(522

)

NM

$

5,942

$

(5,577

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic

$

0.41

$

(0.05

)

NM

$

0.54

$

(0.52

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted

$

0.37

$

(0.05

)

NM

$

0.50

$

(0.52

)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

47.2

%

(6.4

%)

NM

31.6

%

(32.7

%)

NM

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

$

90

$

(886

)

NM

$

(350

)

$

1,065

NM

Operating net income/(loss) 1

$

4,699

$

(678

)

NM

$

5,552

$

(6,700

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss) per share - basic 1

$

0.43

$

(0.06

)

NM

$

0.50

$

(0.62

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted 1

$

0.39

$

(0.06

)

NM

$

0.46

$

(0.62

)

NM

Operating return on equity 1

12.3

%

(2.1

%)

NM

14.7

%

(19.6

%)

NM

Operating return on equity1 - annualized

49.1

%

(8.3

%)

NM

29.5

%

(39.3

%)

NM

Book value per share - diluted

$

3.19

$

2.61

22.1

%

Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI

$

4.17

$

3.82

9.2

%

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1

$

51,306

$

42,212

21.5

%

$

97,893

$

83,639

17.0

%

Net premiums earned

$

28,505

$

25,430

12.1

%

$

55,061

$

49,218

11.9

%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

45.0

%

57.3

%

(12.3) pts

49.4

%

64.2

%

(14.8) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio

0.8

%

2.2

%

(1.4) pts

2.3

%

4.5

%

(2.2) pts

Net loss ratio3

45.8

%

59.5

%

(13.7) pts

51.6

%

68.7

%

(17.0) pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1

$

2,190

$

5,435

(59.7

%)

$

4,927

$

11,605

(57.5

%)

Net premiums earned

$

1,799

$

4,078

(55.9

%)

$

4,062

$

8,545

(52.5

%)

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

56.9

%

88.8

%

(31.9) pts

74.7

%

92.6

%

(17.9) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio

8.6

%

20.0

%

(11.4) pts

15.4

%

34.1

%

(18.7) pts

Net loss ratio3

65.5

%

108.9

%

(43.4) pts

90.1

%

126.7

%

(36.6) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

Premium and Policy Trends

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

Sequential
Change

March 31, 2024

Sequential
Change

December 31, 2023

Core Business2

Direct premiums written1

$

51,306

10.1

%

$

46,587

(0.9

%)

$

47,027

Policies in force

66,934

(0.1

%)

66,991

(0.9

%)

67,575

Non-Core Business2

Direct premiums written1

$

2,190

(20.0

%)

$

2,738

(53.7

%)

$

5,911

Policies in force

7,306

(19.5

%)

9,080

(16.1

%)

10,823

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios are not based on GAAP. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The aggregate of Core and Non-Core Business net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by net loss ratio and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details
Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:

U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820
International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@equityny.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of August 12, 2024 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2024 and 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2024 and 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

  • risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

  • risks related to our indebtedness due on December 30, 2024, including due to the need to comply with certain financial covenants and limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

  • adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

  • the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

  • the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

  • the credit risk of our reinsurers;

  • the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

  • the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

  • risks related to the limited market area of our business;

  • risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

  • legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

  • limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

  • the effects of competition in our market areas;

  • our reliance on certain key personnel;

  • risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

  • our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share

Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio less the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophes losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:

Direct premiums written

$

53,495

$

47,647

12.3

%

$

102,820

$

95,244

8.0

%

Ceded written premiums1

(12,071

)

(11,541

)

4.6

(23,300

)

$

(27,647

)

(15.7

)

Net premiums written

41,425

36,106

14.7

79,520

67,598

17.6

Change in unearned premiums

(11,121

)

(6,598

)

68.6

(20,397

)

(9,835

)

107.4

Net premiums earned

$

30,304

$

29,508

2.7

%

$

59,124

$

57,763

2.4

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

4,515

$

(522

)

NM

%

$

5,942

$

(5,577

)

NM

%

Interest expense

990

1,006

(1.6

)

1,984

2,016

(1.6

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,205

(41

)

NM

1,583

(1,290

)

NM

Depreciation and amortization

620

779

(20.4

)

1,216

1,587

(23.4

)

EBITDA

7,330

1,221

500.3

10,725

(3,265

)

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments

234

(197

)

NM

(493

)

(1,422

)

(65.3

)

Stock-based compensation

281

212

32.5

547

429

27.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,845

$

1,236

534.7

%

$

10,779

(4,258

)

NM

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023


Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic loss per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

4,515

$

0.41

$

(522

)

$

(0.05

)

$

5,942

$

0.54

$

(5,577

)

$

(0.52

)


Net loss (gain) on investments

234

(197

)

(493

)

(1,422

)

Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain)

49

(41

)

(104

)

(299

)


Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

185

$

0.02

(156

)

$

(0.01

)

(389

)

$

(0.04

)

(1,123

)

$

(0.10

)


Operating net income (loss)

$

4,699

$

0.43

$

(678

)

$

(0.06

)

$

5,552

$

0.50

$

(6,700

)

$

(0.62

)


Weighted average basic shares outstanding

11,019,347

10,755,848

11,009,442

10,753,974


(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted loss per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

4,515

$

0.37

$

(522

)

$

(0.05

)

$

5,942

$

0.50

$

(5,577

)

$

(0.52

)

Net loss (gain) on investments

234

(197

)

(493

)

(1,422

)

Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain)

49

(41

)

(104

)

(299

)

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

185

$

0.02

(156

)

$

(0.01

)

(389

)

$

(0.03

)

(1,123

)

$

(0.10

)

Operating net income (loss)

$

4,699

$

0.39

$

(678

)

$

(0.06

)

$

5,552

$

0.46

(6,700

)

$

(0.62

)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

12,110,946

10,755,848

11,987,976

10,753,974

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

4,515

$

(522

)

NM

$

5,942

$

(5,577

)

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments

234

(197

)

NM

(493

)

(1,422

)

65.3

%

Less tax benefit (expense) on net loss (gain)

49

(41

)

NM

(104

)

(299

)

65.2

%

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

185

(156

)

NM

(389

)

(1,123

)

65.4

%

Operating net income (loss)

$

4,699

$

(678

)

NM

$

5,552

$

(6,700

)

NM

Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

4,515

$

(522

)

NM

$

5,942

$

(5,577

)

NM

Average equity

$

38,276

$

32,684

17.1

%

$

37,653

$

34,127

10.3

%

Return on equity

11.8

%

(1.6

%)

NM

15.8

%

(16.3

%)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

47.2

%

(6.4

%)

NM

31.6

%

(32.7

%)

NM

Net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes

$

185

$

(156

)

NM

$

(389

)

$

(1,123

)

65.4

%

Average equity

$

38,276

$

32,684

17.1

%

$

37,653

$

34,127

10.3

%

Effect of net loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity

0.5

%

(0.5

%)

NM

(1.0

%)

(3.3

%)

68.6

%

Operating net income (loss)

$

4,699

$

(678

)

NM

$

5,552

$

(6,700

)

NM

Operating net income (loss) - annualized

$

18,796

$

(2,712

)

NM

$

11,104

$

(13,400

)

NM

Average equity

$

38,276

$

32,684

17.1

%

$

37,653

$

34,127

10.3

%

Operating return on equity

12.3

%

(2.1

%)

NM

14.7

%

(19.6

%)

NM

Operating return on equity - annualized

49.1

%

(8.3

%)

NM

29.5

%

(39.3

%)

NM

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

Percentage Point Change

2024

2023

Percentage Point Change

Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation:

Underlying Loss Ratio

47.1

%

61.7

%

(14.6

)

pts

52.8

%

68.4

%

(15.6

)

pts

Effect of catastrophe losses

1.3

%

4.7

%

(3.4

)

pts

3.2

%

8.9

%

(5.7

)

pts

Effect of prior-year reserve development

(1.4

%)

(0.1

%)

(1.3

)

pts

(1.7

%)

0.0

%

(1.7

)

pts

Net loss ratio

47.0

%

66.4

%

(19.4

)

pts

54.3

%

77.2

%

(22.9

)

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)


KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

Assets

Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$5,965,254 at June 30, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023)

$

7,049,978

$

7,052,541

Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$176,930,446 at June 30, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023)

160,947,267

148,920,797

Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $14,029,806 at June 30, 2024 and

$17,986,783 at December 31, 2023)

11,428,238

14,762,340

Other investments

4,192,837

3,897,150

Total investments

183,618,320

174,632,828

Cash and cash equivalents

12,170,993

8,976,998

Premiums receivable, net

15,176,140

13,604,808

Reinsurance receivables, net

66,315,422

75,593,912

Deferred policy acquisition costs

19,574,764

19,802,564

Intangible assets

500,000

500,000

Property and equipment, net

9,217,729

9,395,697

Deferred income taxes, net

9,061,591

10,551,819

Other assets

4,142,798

4,574,584

Total assets

$

319,777,757

$

317,633,210

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

116,577,490

$

121,817,862

Unearned premiums

107,434,679

105,621,538

Advance premiums

4,955,431

3,797,590

Reinsurance balances payable

10,481,596

12,837,140

Deferred ceding commission revenue

9,277,082

9,460,865

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,979,841

4,350,546

Debt, net

25,268,864

25,243,530

Total liabilities

278,974,983

283,129,071

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 12,536,129 shares

at June 30, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023; outstanding

11,064,723 shares at June 30, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023

125,361

122,483

Capital in excess of par

76,042,147

75,338,010

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,624,559

)

(12,274,563

)

Accumulated deficit

(17,172,694

)

(23,114,310

)

46,370,255

40,071,620

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,471,406 shares at June 30, 2024

and December 31, 2023

(5,567,481

)

(5,567,481

)

Total stockholders' equity

40,802,774

34,504,139

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

319,777,757

$

317,633,210


KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

Net premiums earned

$

30,303,612

$

29,508,196

$

59,123,514

$

57,763,149

Ceding commission revenue

4,561,961

5,412,210

9,129,072

10,857,617

Net investment income

1,764,596

1,451,356

3,267,456

2,992,848

Net (losses) gains on investments

(233,606

)

197,142

492,785

1,422,013

Other income

105,552

151,084

254,465

312,124

Total revenues

36,502,115

36,719,988

72,267,292

73,347,751

Expenses

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

14,238,308

19,580,702

32,097,895

44,620,112

Commission expense

8,232,480

8,471,182

16,084,292

17,010,944

Other underwriting expenses

5,900,525

6,683,638

11,781,130

13,555,257

Other operating expenses

800,966

763,414

1,579,048

1,426,048

Depreciation and amortization

619,934

778,502

1,216,447

1,586,632

Interest expense

989,723

1,005,974

1,983,598

2,015,865

Total expenses

30,781,936

37,283,412

64,742,410

80,214,858

Income (loss) from operations before taxes

5,720,179

(563,424

)

7,524,882

(6,867,107

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,205,242

(41,407

)

1,583,266

(1,290,380

)

Net income (loss)

4,514,937

(522,017

)

5,941,616

(5,576,727

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Gross change in unrealized gains (losses)

on available-for-sale-securities

109,784

(1,132,528

)

(450,563

)

1,334,898

Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses

included in net income (loss)

4,662

10,381

7,529

13,020

Net change in unrealized gains (losses),

on available-for-sale-securities

114,446

(1,122,147

)

(443,034

)

1,347,918

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items

of other comprehensive income (loss)

(24,034

)

235,651

93,038

(283,062

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

90,412

(886,496

)

(349,996

)

1,064,856

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

4,605,349

$

(1,408,513

)

$

5,591,620

$

(4,511,871

)

Earnings (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

0.41

$

(0.05

)

$

0.54

$

(0.52

)

Diluted

$

0.37

$

(0.05

)

$

0.50

$

(0.52

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

11,019,347

10,755,848

11,009,442

10,753,974

Diluted

12,110,946

10,755,848

11,987,976

10,753,974

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc


