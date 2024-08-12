Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, will participate in eight upcoming investor conferences.

Oppenheimer's 27 th Annual Technology, Internet Communications Conference from August 12-14, 2024

Annual Technology, Internet Communications Conference from August 12-14, 2024 Benchmark's Tech, Media Telecom Conference on September 4, 2024

BofA's Gaming and Lodging Conference on September 5, 2024

Citi's Global TMT Conference on September 6, 2024. Nick Taylor, Genius Sports CFO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst, beginning at 10:50am ET.

BTIG GameDay 2024 on September 10, 2024

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference on September 11, 2024. Mark Locke, Genius Sports CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst, beginning at 4:45pm ET.

B. Riley Securities' Consumer TMT Conference on September 12, 2024

Cantor's European TMT Conference from October 30 November 1, 2024

A live webcast and replay of each breakout session, where available, can be accessed at investors.geniussports.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

