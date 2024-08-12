Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.08.2024 22:38 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports Second Quarter Results

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company specializing in the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of its intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Network-1 had revenue of $100,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $283,000 and $820,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was from the settlement of a lawsuit relating to Network-1's Remote Power Patent.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $658,000 or $0.03 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $476,000 or $0.02 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $1,578,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $1,099,000 or $0.05 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, Network-1 had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $42,599,000 and working capital of $42,369,000.Network-1 believes based on its current cash position it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the next twelve months and the foreseeable future.

Since the inception of the Share Repurchase Program through June 30, 2024, Network-1 has repurchased an aggregate of 10,098,241 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $19,583,396 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.94. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 373,701 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $688,410 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.84. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 457,445 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $870,480 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.90. At June 30, 2024, the remaining dollar value of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program was $3,502,225.

Network-1 continues to pay dividends consistent with its dividend policy which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. On February 23, 2024, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share which was paid on March 29, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. Network-1's dividend policy undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending upon Network-1's earnings, financial requirements and other factors existing at the time.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one-hundred two (102) U.S. patents and sixteen (16) international patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize five patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT, Mirror Worlds and Remote Power Patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $188,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2024. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2024 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue from licensing its intellectual property, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigation involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, whether Network-1 in its Cox patent litigation against Google and YouTube will be successful in its appeal of the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissing all of Network-1's claims in the case, whether Network-1 will be successful in its appeal to the Federal Circuit of the District Court judgment of non-infringement dismissing Network-1's litigation against Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.), the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio, HFT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio and Remote Power Patent as well as a return on its investment in ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, the increasing development of artificial intelligence could materially impact Network-1's business, and future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets are attached.

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

REVENUE

$

100,000

$

283,000

$

100,000

$

820,000


OPERATING EXPENSES :

Costs of revenue

28,000

81,000

28,000

232,000

Professional fees and related costs

147,000

59,000

366,000

357,000

General and administrative

519,000

610,000

1,188,000

1,391,000

Amortization of patents

30,000

82,000

60,000

165,000


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

724,000

832,000

1,642,000

2,145,000


OPERATING LOSS

(624,000

)

(549,000

)

(1,542,000

)

(1,325,000

)

OTHER INCOME (LOSS):

Interest and dividend income, net

452,000

445,000

883,000

755,000

Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

54,000

(75,000

)

102,000

289,000

Total other income, net

506,000

370,000

985,000

1,044,000

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND SHARE OF NET
LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE



(118,000)



(179,000)



(557,000)



(281,000)


INCOME TAXES PROVISION :

Current

-

-

-

-

Deferred taxes, net

(137,000

)

(94,000

)

(284,000

)

(247,000

)

Total income tax benefit

(137,000

)

(94,000

)

(284,000

)

(247,000

)


INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE:

19,000

(85,000

)

(273,000

)

(34,000

)

SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE


(677,000)


(391,000)



(1,305,000)



(1,065,000)


NET LOSS

$

(658,000

)

$

(476,000

)

$

(1,578,000

)

$

(1,099,000

)


Net loss per share

Basic

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.05

)

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.05

)


Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

23,296,555

23,803,567

23,444,145

23,865,141

Diluted

23,296,555

23,803,567

23,444,145

23,865,141


Cash dividends declared per share

-

-

$

0.05

$

0.05

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,939,000

$

16,896,000

Marketable securities, at fair value

22,660,000

28,571,000

Other current assets

182,000

206,000

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

42,781,000

45,673,000

OTHER ASSETS:

Patents, net of accumulated amortization

1,266,000

1,326,000

Equity investment

3,944,000

5,249,000

Operating leases right-of-use asset

59,000

16,000

Security deposit

13,000

13,000

Total Other Assets

5,282,000

6,604,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$

48,063,000

$

52,277,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

206,000

$

125,000

Accrued payroll

6,000

378,000

Accrued contingency fees and related costs

23,000

-

Other accrued expenses

120,000

297,000

Operating lease obligation, current

57,000

23,000

Total Current Liabilities

412,000

823,000

LONG TERM LIABILITIES:

Deferred tax liability

478,000

762,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

890,000

$

1,585,000

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note G)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares;
none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-



-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares;
23,190,110 and 23,553,908 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively




232,000




235,000

Additional paid-in capital

67,654,000

67,446,000

Accumulated deficit

(20,713,000

)

(16,989,000

)


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

47,173,000

50,692,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

48,063,000

$

52,277,000

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO
Network-1 Technologies, Inc.
(203) 920-1055
(917) 692-0000

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
