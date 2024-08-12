Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports Second Quarter Results

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company specializing in the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of its intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Network-1 had revenue of $100,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $283,000 and $820,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was from the settlement of a lawsuit relating to Network-1's Remote Power Patent.
Network-1 realized a net loss of $658,000 or $0.03 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $476,000 or $0.02 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Network-1 realized a net loss of $1,578,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $1,099,000 or $0.05 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
At June 30, 2024, Network-1 had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $42,599,000 and working capital of $42,369,000.Network-1 believes based on its current cash position it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the next twelve months and the foreseeable future.
Since the inception of the Share Repurchase Program through June 30, 2024, Network-1 has repurchased an aggregate of 10,098,241 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $19,583,396 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.94. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 373,701 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $688,410 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.84. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 457,445 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $870,480 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.90. At June 30, 2024, the remaining dollar value of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program was $3,502,225.
Network-1 continues to pay dividends consistent with its dividend policy which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. On February 23, 2024, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share which was paid on March 29, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. Network-1's dividend policy undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending upon Network-1's earnings, financial requirements and other factors existing at the time.
ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one-hundred two (102) U.S. patents and sixteen (16) international patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize five patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT, Mirror Worlds and Remote Power Patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $188,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2024. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2024 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue from licensing its intellectual property, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigation involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, whether Network-1 in its Cox patent litigation against Google and YouTube will be successful in its appeal of the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissing all of Network-1's claims in the case, whether Network-1 will be successful in its appeal to the Federal Circuit of the District Court judgment of non-infringement dismissing Network-1's litigation against Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.), the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio, HFT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio and Remote Power Patent as well as a return on its investment in ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, the increasing development of artificial intelligence could materially impact Network-1's business, and future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.
The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets are attached.
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUE
$
100,000
$
283,000
$
100,000
$
820,000
OPERATING EXPENSES :
Costs of revenue
28,000
81,000
28,000
232,000
Professional fees and related costs
147,000
59,000
366,000
357,000
General and administrative
519,000
610,000
1,188,000
1,391,000
Amortization of patents
30,000
82,000
60,000
165,000
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
724,000
832,000
1,642,000
2,145,000
OPERATING LOSS
(624,000
)
(549,000
)
(1,542,000
)
(1,325,000
)
OTHER INCOME (LOSS):
Interest and dividend income, net
452,000
445,000
883,000
755,000
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
54,000
(75,000
)
102,000
289,000
Total other income, net
506,000
370,000
985,000
1,044,000
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND SHARE OF NET
LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE
INCOME TAXES PROVISION :
Current
-
-
-
-
Deferred taxes, net
(137,000
)
(94,000
)
(284,000
)
(247,000
)
Total income tax benefit
(137,000
)
(94,000
)
(284,000
)
(247,000
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE:
19,000
(85,000
)
(273,000
)
(34,000
)
SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE
NET LOSS
$
(658,000
)
$
(476,000
)
$
(1,578,000
)
$
(1,099,000
)
Net loss per share
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.05
)
Diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.05
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
23,296,555
23,803,567
23,444,145
23,865,141
Diluted
23,296,555
23,803,567
23,444,145
23,865,141
Cash dividends declared per share
-
-
$
0.05
$
0.05
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,939,000
$
16,896,000
Marketable securities, at fair value
22,660,000
28,571,000
Other current assets
182,000
206,000
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
42,781,000
45,673,000
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net of accumulated amortization
1,266,000
1,326,000
Equity investment
3,944,000
5,249,000
Operating leases right-of-use asset
59,000
16,000
Security deposit
13,000
13,000
Total Other Assets
5,282,000
6,604,000
TOTAL ASSETS
$
48,063,000
$
52,277,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
206,000
$
125,000
Accrued payroll
6,000
378,000
Accrued contingency fees and related costs
23,000
-
Other accrued expenses
120,000
297,000
Operating lease obligation, current
57,000
23,000
Total Current Liabilities
412,000
823,000
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred tax liability
478,000
762,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
890,000
$
1,585,000
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note G)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares;
none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares;
23,190,110 and 23,553,908 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
67,654,000
67,446,000
Accumulated deficit
(20,713,000
)
(16,989,000
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
47,173,000
50,692,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
48,063,000
$
52,277,000
Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO
Network-1 Technologies, Inc.
(203) 920-1055
(917) 692-0000
