Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports Second Quarter Results

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company specializing in the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of its intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Network-1 had revenue of $100,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $283,000 and $820,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was from the settlement of a lawsuit relating to Network-1's Remote Power Patent.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $658,000 or $0.03 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $476,000 or $0.02 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $1,578,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $1,099,000 or $0.05 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, Network-1 had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $42,599,000 and working capital of $42,369,000.Network-1 believes based on its current cash position it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the next twelve months and the foreseeable future.

Since the inception of the Share Repurchase Program through June 30, 2024, Network-1 has repurchased an aggregate of 10,098,241 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $19,583,396 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.94. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 373,701 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $688,410 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.84. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 457,445 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $870,480 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.90. At June 30, 2024, the remaining dollar value of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program was $3,502,225.

Network-1 continues to pay dividends consistent with its dividend policy which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. On February 23, 2024, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share which was paid on March 29, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. Network-1's dividend policy undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending upon Network-1's earnings, financial requirements and other factors existing at the time.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one-hundred two (102) U.S. patents and sixteen (16) international patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize five patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT, Mirror Worlds and Remote Power Patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $188,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2024. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2024 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue from licensing its intellectual property, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigation involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, whether Network-1 in its Cox patent litigation against Google and YouTube will be successful in its appeal of the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissing all of Network-1's claims in the case, whether Network-1 will be successful in its appeal to the Federal Circuit of the District Court judgment of non-infringement dismissing Network-1's litigation against Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.), the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio, HFT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio and Remote Power Patent as well as a return on its investment in ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, the increasing development of artificial intelligence could materially impact Network-1's business, and future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets are attached.

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE $ 100,000 $ 283,000 $ 100,000 $ 820,000

OPERATING EXPENSES : Costs of revenue 28,000 81,000 28,000 232,000 Professional fees and related costs 147,000 59,000 366,000 357,000 General and administrative 519,000 610,000 1,188,000 1,391,000 Amortization of patents 30,000 82,000 60,000 165,000

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 724,000 832,000 1,642,000 2,145,000

OPERATING LOSS (624,000 ) (549,000 ) (1,542,000 ) (1,325,000 ) OTHER INCOME (LOSS): Interest and dividend income, net 452,000 445,000 883,000 755,000 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 54,000 (75,000 ) 102,000 289,000 Total other income, net 506,000 370,000 985,000 1,044,000 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND SHARE OF NET

LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE



(118,000)



(179,000)



(557,000)



(281,000)

INCOME TAXES PROVISION : Current - - - - Deferred taxes, net (137,000 ) (94,000 ) (284,000 ) (247,000 ) Total income tax benefit (137,000 ) (94,000 ) (284,000 ) (247,000 )

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE: 19,000 (85,000 ) (273,000 ) (34,000 ) SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE

(677,000)

(391,000)



(1,305,000)



(1,065,000)

NET LOSS $ (658,000 ) $ (476,000 ) $ (1,578,000 ) $ (1,099,000 )

Net loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 )

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,296,555 23,803,567 23,444,145 23,865,141 Diluted 23,296,555 23,803,567 23,444,145 23,865,141

Cash dividends declared per share - - $ 0.05 $ 0.05

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,939,000 $ 16,896,000 Marketable securities, at fair value 22,660,000 28,571,000 Other current assets 182,000 206,000 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 42,781,000 45,673,000 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net of accumulated amortization 1,266,000 1,326,000 Equity investment 3,944,000 5,249,000 Operating leases right-of-use asset 59,000 16,000 Security deposit 13,000 13,000 Total Other Assets 5,282,000 6,604,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 48,063,000 $ 52,277,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 206,000 $ 125,000 Accrued payroll 6,000 378,000 Accrued contingency fees and related costs 23,000 - Other accrued expenses 120,000 297,000 Operating lease obligation, current 57,000 23,000 Total Current Liabilities 412,000 823,000 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred tax liability 478,000 762,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 890,000 $ 1,585,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note G) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares;

none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 -



- Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares;

23,190,110 and 23,553,908 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





232,000





235,000 Additional paid-in capital 67,654,000 67,446,000 Accumulated deficit (20,713,000 ) (16,989,000 )

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 47,173,000 50,692,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 48,063,000 $ 52,277,000

