Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that one of the three unions representing approximately 30% of Caserones employees, or 5% of the total workforce at the Caserones mine in Chile, have taken job action. Prior to the strike notice, Caserones attempted, in good faith, to reach an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement with employees. As a result of the strike, certain activities will gradually be reduced at the mine in a safe and orderly manner. View PDF version

Lundin Mining remains willing to participate in meetings to reach a resolution, and will continue to adhere to legal procedures, respecting the rights of all its employees, inviting the union to engage in a constructive dialogue, and providing the authorities with all requested information. Lundin Mining is committed to the highest standards for integrity and transparency and looks forward to returning its focus to safe and sustainable mining at Caserones, which brings great benefits to the workforce and surrounding communities.

In April of this year, Caserones was able to successfully negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with one of the other two unions, which also represents approximately 30% of the employees.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on August 12, 2024 at 14:00 Vancouver Time.

