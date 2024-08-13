Nepra Foods: Press Release for Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to Ni 62-103

William Hogan announces his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer and director of Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), effective as of August 9, 2024 (the "Appointment"). Mr. Hogan has filed an early warning report advising of the Appointment. There is no change in the security holdings of Mr. Hogan since the date of the last early warning report filed on July 23, 2024.

Mr. Hogan beneficially owns or otherwise exercises control or direction over 37,285,572 common shares in the capital of Nepra (the "Common Shares") and 10,840,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants"), representing approximately 41.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis, or approximately 35.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after taking into account the conversion of all issued and outstanding Class A multiple voting shares ("Class A Shares"). Each Class A Share is convertible into 100 Common Shares in accordance with the Articles of the Company.

Mr. Hogan agreed to act as an executive officer and director of Nepra for business purposes. In addition, Mr. Hogan holds securities of Nepra for investment purposes. Mr. Hogan may acquire or dispose of additional Common Shares and/or other equity, dept or other securities or instruments in the open market or otherwise, including pursuant to the exercise of Warrants, and reserves the right, subject to applicable securities law, to dispose of any or all of its securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Nepra and other relevant factors.

Nepra's head office is located at 7025 S. Revere Parkway, Ste. 100, Centennial, Colorado 80112.

Mr. Hogan's office is located at 13009 S. Parker Road, Box #131, Parker, Colorado 80134.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with Nepra's documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

