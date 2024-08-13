William Hogan Joins Nepra Foods as Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick White Becomes Chief Visionary Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), a leading ingredient supplier to the gluten-free bakery industry, based in Denver, Colorado, leveraging its expertise in product development and ingredient production, blending and sales, is pleased to announce that William (Billy) Hogan has accepted the appointment of Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective August 9, 2024, succeeding Chadwick White who has been appointed Chief Visionary Officer.

Mr. Hogan has an established and proven track record of operational leadership, strategic planning and team building that over the past several months has proven invaluable to the Company and with his leadership, the Company is now positioned to expand with a focused results-oriented mandate. Mr. Hogan brings to the Company broad-based experience in CPG brand management, E-commerce, in addition to his recent and significant financial investment in the Company. As a brand advisor and investor, the Board welcomed Mr. Hogan and his wealth of experience in managing over $100mm in product sales in the past five years.

Mr. Hogan is both a close friend and business colleague of Chadwick White, who has served in the CEO role on an acting basis while the right individual was found to help shape the Company's future. Mr. White's continued and dynamic role with the Company now shifts to that of CVO where he can now focus on the key success factors that have propelled the Company to its status; that of a highly regarded science-based supplier of ingredients and products to the ever-growing gluten-free marketplace.

With the strategic pathway now clearly defined, Chadwick's team can continue to specialize in creating gluten-free bakery products with the texture and taste needed to attract customers, formulated with plant-based proteins and fibers, and offering lower calorie substitutes for sugar-heavy recipes.

Chadwick commented that "the appointment of Billy to the position of CEO and director is a major step for the Company in so many respects. Furthermore, as a Company we are particularly grateful that Mr. Hogan saw our vision and was able to architect a meaningful long-term role in the future of Nepra."

Mr. Hogan commented that "I am delighted to formally join Nepra having known Chadwick for many years and observed the strength and tenacity of the Nepra team. It is truly my pleasure to take on the CEO role and provide band width for Chadwick and his team to fully realize on their potential."

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy should be easy. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should be allergen-free so that everyone in the family can enjoy eating it together. Plant-based foods can offer high-quality nutrition and taste great while maintaining a low-carb profile. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

