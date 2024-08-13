SUN

SunPump Beta Launches on TRON, Driving Innovation in Meme Coin Development



13-Aug-2024 / 07:18 CET/CEST

SunPump Beta Launches on TRON, Driving Innovation in Meme Coin Development NEWS RELEASE BY SUN Download PDF Download multimedia Singapore | August 12, 2024 07:01 PM Pacific Daylight Time Singapore, August 13, 2024 - SUN.io , a leading DeFi platform on TRON, is thrilled to announce the launch of SunPump Beta, the first dedicated platform for the fair launch and trading of meme coins. SunPump offers creators an accessible, low-cost way to launch their own meme coins in a secure and user-friendly environment. This innovative platform will elevate user engagement and promote a more autonomous trading experience. SunPump combines user-friendliness, fairness, and accountability. The operational mechanism streamlines token issuance and trading, allowing users to easily browse and select their preferred meme coins on the platform. A joint curve pricing mechanism provides direct and transparent access to token purchases. SunPump also offers flexible trading options, allowing users to sell their tokens whenever they choose. SunPump has implemented liquidity and burn mechanisms designed to maintain market integrity and foster community engagement. When a meme coin's market cap hits a predetermined threshold, the corresponding liquidity is automatically deposited into SunSwap V2 and subsequently burned. Key features: One-Click Token Generation: Users can easily create their own meme coins by inputting a token name and symbol, uploading an image, and paying a small fee. This streamlined process significantly reduces the barriers to entry.

Bonding Curve Mechanism: The platform utilizes a joint curve pricing model that adjusts prices based on token supply, ensuring fairness and transparency. This approach reflects SunPump's dedication to creating an equal trading environment.

Instant Market Access: Newly created tokens are immediately listed on the SunPump platform, allowing users to buy and sell seamlessly. This approach guarantees liquidity and convenience, allowing for swift and seamless market engagement.

Liquidity and Token Burn: When a token's market cap meets specific criteria, SunPump automatically injects preset liquidity funds into SunSwap and executes a token burn. This mechanism helps maintain equilibrium in market supply and demand.

Transparency: All transactions on SunPump are public, allowing users to monitor activity and transaction histories. It's important to note that users are ultimately responsible for their trading decisions. To make participation even more accessible, SunPump has introduced a gas fee reduction program. This initiative lowers the cost of gas fees by 99% for activities like token launches, trading, and other related activities on the platform, particularly for meme coin-TRX trading pairs that add liquidity to SunSwap post-launch. TRON offers an ideal environment for developing meme coins. TRON's fast transaction speeds and low fees have garnered widespread market recognition, attracting over 2 million daily active users. As of August 2024, the issuance of TRON-based USDT exceeds $60.8 billion, comprising 53% of total USDT issued. This ample liquidity enhances trading efficiency and provides financial support for innovative projects. The launch of SunPump is a significant advancement for the TRON ecosystem. SunPump provides a fair and secure trading platform coupled with a range of user-friendly features. As community engagement deepens, SunPump will become a key player in the meme coin market, injecting new vitality and momentum into the ongoing evolution of the TRON ecosystem. About SUN.io SUN.io is the first decentralized autonomous platform on the TRON network, distinguished by its integration of stablecoin trading, comprehensive token exchange, and liquidity mining capabilities. As a cornerstone of the TRON ecosystem, SUN.io is dedicated to optimizing trading liquidity and asset returns for its users. The platform empowers participants to stake SUN tokens, earning veSUN, which unlocks a suite of exclusive benefits, including enhanced rewards and voting rights in the platform's governance. About SunPump SunPump stands as a groundbreaking platform on the TRON blockchain, specifically engineered to revolutionize the creation and trading of meme coins. By prioritizing simplicity, affordability, and fairness, SunPump eliminates traditional barriers in the token launch process, such as the need for pre-sales and team allocations, fostering a transparent environment for all participants. This user-centric approach ensures that anyone can effortlessly launch and trade meme coins, democratizing access to this vibrant market. Contact Details Karina.Wang marketing@sun.io



