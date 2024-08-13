It's the third time in two months that a battery fire has broken out on the premises of Suncycle in Germany. From ESS News A battery container has caught fire again at Suncycle, a solar and storage service company located in the German state of Thuringia. The fire marks the third time in two months that fire services were called to the site for a lithium battery fire on Sunday, August 11. Police again suspect a technical defect as the cause of the fires. The attending fire brigade said fumes and smoke slightly injured an employee, via its Facebook page. A report from the German press agency dpa ...

