SAEL Industries, NTPC, and BluPine Energy have emerged as winners in Solar Energy Corp. of India's (SECI) latest auction for 500 MW of solar capacity, at an average price of INR 2. 48 ($0. 030)/kWh. From pv magazine India SECI has allocated 500 MW of connected solar capacity at an average price of INR 2. 48/kWh. The winners include SAEL Industries (250 MW), NTPC (200 MW), and BluPine Energy (50 MW). The developers will set up the projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission grid. SECI will sign ...

