Media Press Group Unveils OpenID: Ending the Proprietary Entertainment Metadata ID Era

ZURICH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Press Group proudly announces the launch of OpenID, a groundbreaking solution designed to transform the management of entertainment metadata. OpenID marks the end of proprietary entertainment metadata IDs, offering a non-proprietary framework that simplifies integration and enhances industry collaboration.

"We are pleased to offer OpenID to studios, broadcasters, and streamers, a solution to streamline metadata management, build non-proprietary metadata ID consistency, and directly distribute metadata and artwork to their partners. This innovation marks a significant step forward in the future of metadata management, delivering significant cost savings and seamless integration, enabling automation and boosting advertising monetisation," says Gijs Davelaar, Chief Revenue Officer at Media Press Group.

What is OpenID?

The media and entertainment industry has long faced the challenges of proprietary IDs, poor quality metadata and unclear artwork licensing, which complicate seamless integration and hinder collaboration. Ensuring consistent, high-quality metadata across platforms and regions is critical but complex, especially when dealing with issues like integration, automation and monetisation. OpenID addresses these challenges by providing a universal, non-proprietary solution that facilitates consistency and non-proprietary ID integration enabling higher quality metadata flows throughout the end-to-end media supply chain.

One Billion IDs and metadata archive shared

Media Press Group will make its extensive metadata archive available through OpenID, assigning non-proprietary IDs to licensors and licensees. Over the past 30 years, the company has built one of the world's most extensive entertainment metadata databases, encompassing over one billion proprietary IDs, detailed metadata, and artwork. With the introduction of OpenID, studios, broadcasters, and streamers can now exercise unprecedented control over their metadata, streamlining its management and direct distribution to their industry partners.

Driving Industry Collaboration and Efficiency

OpenID leverages Media Press Group's advanced metadata workflow tools to reduce costs while ensuring consistent, higher-quality metadata and better artwork. This innovation offers direct integration and unmatched non-proprietary ID consistency, benefiting MVPDs, telecom distributors, CTV platforms, and the global ad-tech industry. OpenID simplifies metadata management by enabling AI-driven automation, facilitating seamless collaboration and enhanced advertising monetisation across the media supply chain.

About Media Press Group (MPG)

Media Press Group is Europe's leading and the world's second-largest entertainment metadata provider, with over 30 years of industry experience. MPG's comprehensive metadata solutions enhance content discoverability, personalization, distribution, and monetization, ensuring its clients' and partners' success and confidence across the media supply chain.

