Ebon Solar says it will invest $942 million in a New Mexico solar cell factory, creating more than 900 jobs. From pv magazine USA Ebon Solar, a Delaware-based solar cell manufacturing company, has said that it will open a manufacturing facility in New Mexico. The US state, which is a center for advanced manufacturing, will now become home to an Ebon Solar facility. The company will invest about $942 million to create the facility, which is expected to generate 900 full-time jobs. The project is developed in Albuquerque's Mesa del Sol industrial development area. The Albuquerque Regional Economic ...

