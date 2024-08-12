SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD; "CaliberCos Inc."), a real estate investor, developer, and asset manager, today reported results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

As previously communicated, Caliber has simplified the presentation of its financial statements through the deconsolidation of certain entities' assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses from the Company's financials. Caliber's GAAP financial metrics are impacted by the timing of deconsolidation. As such, periods presented may not be comparable due to the deconsolidation of certain entities.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (compared to second quarter 2023)

Total revenue of $8.2 million, a 60.0% decrease, reflecting the deconsolidation of Caliber Hospitality, LP and the Caliber Hospitality Trust ("CHT") in March 2024. Caliber estimates total revenue would have increased had the deconsolidated asset results not been included in the Q2 2023 comparison period.

Platform revenue of $4.2 million, a 24.9% increase Asset management revenue of $4.2 million driving the stated results No significant performance allocations were earned



Net loss attributable to Caliber of $4.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Caliber of $5.7 million or $0.29 per diluted share

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million, compared to Caliber Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.3 million

Fair value assets under management ("FV AUM") of $773.2 million, a 4.3% increase compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to the acquisition of our West Ridge property in Colorado, net market appreciation, and construction activity, partially offset by land parcel sales at Johnstown and the sale of a self-storage property

Managed capital of $469.8 million, a 7.4% increase compared to December 31, 2023, with originations of $38.0 million, partially offset by redemptions of $5.9 million

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter performance was in line with our expectations, with asset management revenue up nearly 25% year-over-year," said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber. "We are on track to achieve the $6.5 million in annualized cost savings from our recent cost reduction initiatives, with a partial impact expected in the second half of the year. Caliber remains focused on our goal of achieving profitability in the short term and we expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of 2024 and positive net profit for the full year 2025."

"As we continue to sharpen our focus on increasing revenue, Caliber has set three priorities for top-line growth. Our first priority is to acquire more income-producing real estate investments with a target to close on the first $1 billion of assets in our planned roll-up of the Caliber Hospitality Trust, or CHT."

"Our second priority to accelerate revenue growth is to provide more single-asset investment offerings and our third priority is to develop projects in our pipeline related to existing Caliber properties, which we expect will drive the best results for our stakeholders."

Business Update

The following are key milestones completed both during and subsequent to the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

On April 29, 2024, Caliber announced the sale of Areas B and C of The Ridge development, each approximately 20-acre parcels of land in Johnstown, Colo., for an aggregate $12.3 million.

On May 1, 2024, Caliber closed on the capitalization of Phase 1 of the Company's SP10 project, which includes the conversion of an existing hotel to apartments along with the development of new town homes surrounding the site, producing 188 units in total. Demolition is nearly complete, and construction is expected to begin in the third quarter 2024.

On May 7, 2024, Caliber announced the sale of an approximately 50-acre parcel of land in Johnstown, Colo., to the Archdiocese of Denver for $7.7 million.

In May 2024, CHT received a $10 million investment into its Series D preferred equity. This investment nearly doubles the current total of preferred equity invested into CHT and will help advance the business plans of Caliber and CHT.

On June 25, 2024, Caliber completed construction on Jordan's Lofts, a 48-unit Class A multifamily property in Downtown Bryan, Texas. 96% of the residential units are leased and the building also features 6,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, which is seeking tenants.

As of June 30, 2024, Caliber was actively developing 1,940 multifamily units, 1,942 single family units, 2.6 million square feet of commercial and industrial, and 0.8 million square feet of office and retail.

Conference Call Information

Caliber will host a conference call today, Monday, August 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Caliber's website under "Financial Results." The webcast replay of the conference call will be available on Caliber's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.) (NASDAQ: CWD)

With more than $2.9 billion of managed assets, including estimated costs to complete assets under development, Caliber's 15-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: make money in all market conditions. Our growth is fueled by our performance and our competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions do not. Integral to our competitive advantage is our in-house shared services group, which offers Caliber greater control over our real estate and visibility to future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber's success: invest in Nasdaq-listed CaliberCos Inc. and/or invest directly in our Private Funds.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to adequately grow cumulative fundraising, AUM and annualized platform revenue to meet 2026 targeted goals, the closing of the transaction with L.T.D. Hospitality Group LLC and the viability of and ability of the Company to adequately access the real estate and capital markets. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the Company's public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenues Asset management revenues $ 3,226 $ 1,894 Performance allocations 16 12 Consolidated funds - hospitality revenues 2,894 16,273 Consolidated funds - other revenues 2,043 2,266 Total revenues 8,179 20,445 Expenses Operating costs 5,535 6,820 General and administrative 2,079 1,426 Marketing and advertising 227 325 Depreciation and amortization 144 137 Consolidated funds - hospitality expenses 3,312 20,749 Consolidated funds - other expenses 1,358 1,949 Total expenses 12,655 31,406 Other income, net 318 546 Interest income 157 96 Interest expense (1,315 ) (1,261 ) Net loss before income taxes (5,316 ) (11,580 ) Benefit from income taxes - - Net loss (5,316 ) (11,580 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (586 ) (5,854 ) Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc. (4,730 ) (5,726 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.22 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 21,811 19,612

CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Cash $ 638 $ 940 Restricted cash 2,455 2,569 Real estate investments, net 21,621 21,492 Notes receivable - related parties 778 50 Due from related parties 11,118 9,709 Investments in unconsolidated entities 12,475 3,338 Operating lease - right of use assets 170 193 Prepaid and other assets 2,661 2,781 Assets of consolidated funds Cash 1,146 2,865 Restricted cash 316 11,266 Real estate investments, net 83,251 185,636 Accounts receivable, net 168 1,978 Notes receivable - related parties 57,194 34,620 Operating lease - right of use assets - 10,318 Prepaid and other assets 1,248 11,677 Total assets $ 195,239 $ 299,432

CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Notes payable $ 50,169 $ 53,799 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,707 8,886 Due to related parties 86 257 Operating lease liabilities 106 119 Other liabilities 813 420 Liabilities of consolidated funds Notes payable, net 36,553 129,684 Notes payable - related parties - 12,055 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,792 11,736 Due to related parties 168 101 Operating lease liabilities - 13,957 Other liabilities 641 2,400 Total liabilities 100,035 233,414 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock Class A, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,628,638 and 13,872,671 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 15 14 Common stock Class B, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 7,416,414 shares issued and outstanding as June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 7 7 Paid-in capital 40,599 39,432 Accumulated deficit (45,365 ) (36,830 ) Stockholders' equity (deficit) attributable to CaliberCos Inc. (4,744 ) 2,623 Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 99,948 63,395 Total stockholders' equity 95,204 66,018 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 195,239 $ 299,432

Definitions

Assets Under Management

AUM refers to the assets we manage or sponsor. We monitor two types of information with regard to our AUM:

Managed Capital - we define this as the total capital we fundraise from our customers as investments in our funds. It also includes fundraising into our corporate note program, the proceeds of which were used, in part, to invest in or loan to our funds. We use this information to monitor, among other things, the amount of 'preferred return' that would be paid at the time of a distribution and the potential to earn a performance fee over and above the preferred return at the time of the distribution. Our fund management fees are based on a percentage of managed capital or a percentage of assets under management, and monitoring the change and composition of managed capital provides relevant data points for Caliber management to further calculate and predict future earnings. Fair Value ("FV") AUM - we define this is as the aggregate fair value of the real estate assets we manage and from which we derive management fees, performance revenues and other fees and expense reimbursements. We estimate the value of these assets quarterly to help make sale and hold decisions and to evaluate whether an existing asset would benefit from refinancing or recapitalization. This also gives us insight into the value of our carried interest at any point in time. We also utilize FV AUM to predict the percentage of our portfolio which may need development services in a given year, fund management services (such as refinance), and brokerage services. As we control the decision to hire for these services, our service income is generally predictable based upon our current portfolio AUM and our expectations for AUM growth in the year forecasted.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance, identify trends, formulate financial projections, make strategic decisions, and for other discretionary purposes. We believe that these measures enhance the understanding of ongoing operations and comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they provides investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly identified measures of other companies because not all companies use the same calculations. These measures may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments.

Fee-Related Earnings and Related Components

Fee-Related Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used to assess our ability to generate profits from fee-based revenues, focusing on whether our core revenue streams, are sufficient to cover our core operating expenses. Fee- Related Earnings represents the Company's net income (loss) before income taxes adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense and extraordinary or non-recurring revenue and expenses, including performance allocation revenue and gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, public registration direct costs related to aborted or delayed offerings and our Reg A+ offering, the share repurchase costs related to the Company's Buyback Program, litigation settlements, and expenses recorded to earnings relating to investment deals which were abandoned or closed. Fee-Related Earnings is presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminates noncontrolling interest. Eliminating the impact of consolidated funds and noncontrolling interest provides investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. and is consistent with performance models and analysis used by management.

Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure equal to Fee-Related Earnings plus performance allocation revenue and less interest expenses and provision for income taxes. We believe that Distributable Earnings can be useful as a supplemental performance measure to our GAAP results assessing the amount of earnings available for distribution.

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA represents the Company's Distributable Earnings adjusted for interest expense, the share repurchase costs related to the Company's Buyback Program, other income (expense), and provision for income taxes on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations), Loss on CRAF Investment Redemption, Gain on extinguishment of Payroll Protection Program loans, and eliminates noncontrolling interest. Eliminating the impact of consolidated funds and noncontrolling interest provides investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. and is consistent with performance models and analysis used by management.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents the Company's and the consolidated funds' earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, transaction fees, expenses and other public registration direct costs related to aborted or delayed offerings and our Reg A+ offering, the share repurchase costs related to the Company's Buyback Program, litigation settlements, expenses recorded to earnings relating to investment deals which were abandoned or closed, any other non-cash expenses or losses, as further adjusted for extraordinary or non-recurring items.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc. $ (4,730 ) $ (5,726 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (586 ) (5,854 ) Net loss (5,316 ) (11,580 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss before income taxes (5,316 ) (11,580 ) Depreciation and amortization 119 137 Consolidated funds' impact on fee-related earnings 491 5,781 Stock-based compensation 584 1,922 Severance 171 - Performance allocations (16 ) (12 ) Other expenses (income), net (318 ) (546 ) Interest expense, net 1,145 763 Fee-related earnings (3,140 ) (3,535 ) Performance allocations 16 12 Interest expense, net (1,145 ) (763 ) Provision for income taxes - - Distributable earnings (4,269 ) (4,286 ) Interest expense 1,315 1,261 Other expenses (income), net 318 546 Provision for income taxes - - Consolidated funds' impact on Caliber adjusted EBITDA 185 152 Caliber adjusted EBITDA (2,451 ) (2,327 ) Consolidated funds' EBITDA adjustments 1,485 1,070 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ (966 ) $ (1,257 )

ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM SEGMENT(1) (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Unconsolidated Impact of Consolidated Fund and Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Asset management $ 4,179 $ (953 ) $ 3,226 Performance allocations 33 (17 ) 16 Consolidated funds - hospitality revenue - 2,894 2,894 Consolidated funds - other revenue - 2,043 2,043 Total revenues 4,212 3,967 8,179 Expenses Operating costs 5,760 (225 ) 5,535 General and administrative 2,091 (12 ) 2,079 Marketing and advertising 227 - 227 Depreciation and amortization 119 25 144 Consolidated funds - hospitality expenses - 3,312 3,312 Consolidated funds - other expenses - 1,358 1,358 Total expenses 8,197 4,458 12,655 Other income (expenses), net 490 (172 ) 318 Interest income 170 (13 ) 157 Interest expense (1,315 ) - (1,315 ) Net loss before income taxes $ (4,640 ) $ (676 ) $ (5,316 ) Provision for income taxes - - - Net loss (4,640 ) (676 ) (5,316 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (586 ) (586 ) Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc. $ (4,640 ) $ (90 ) $ (4,730 ) ___________________________________________ (1) Represents the results of our asset management platform segment, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unconsolidated Impact of Consolidated Fund and Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Asset management $ 3,348 $ (1,454 ) $ 1,894 Performance allocations 24 (12 ) 12 Consolidated funds - hospitality revenue - 16,273 16,273 Consolidated funds - other revenue - 2,266 2,266 Total revenues 3,372 17,073 20,445 Expenses Operating costs 6,731 89 6,820 General and administrative 1,398 28 1,426 Marketing and advertising 326 (1 ) 325 Depreciation and amortization 92 45 137 Consolidated funds - hospitality expenses - 20,749 20,749 Consolidated funds - other expenses - 1,949 1,949 Total expenses 8,547 22,859 31,406 Other income (expenses), net 297 249 546 Interest income 497 (401 ) 96 Interest expense (1,260 ) (1 ) (1,261 ) Net loss before income taxes $ (5,641 ) $ (5,939 ) $ (11,580 ) Provision for income taxes - - - Net loss (5,641 ) (5,939 ) (11,580 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (5,854 ) (5,854 ) Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc. $ (5,641 ) $ (85 ) $ (5,726 )

REVENUE(1) (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Fund set-up fees $ 665 $ 9 Fund management fees 2,665 2,369 Financing fees 80 150 Development and construction fees 328 657 Brokerage fees 441 163 Total asset management 4,179 3,348 Performance allocations 33 24 Total revenue $ 4,212 $ 3,372 ___________________________________________ (1) Represents the results of our asset management platform segment, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.

FV AUM (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Balances as of December 31, 2023 $ 741,190 CHT contribution 29,900 Construction and net market appreciation 10,971 Assets sold(1) (12,771 ) Credit(2) (781 ) Other(3) (1,771 ) Balances as of March 31, 2024 766,738 Assets acquired(4) 14,000 Construction and net market appreciation 27,994 Assets sold or disposed(1) (22,994 ) Credit(2) (12,835 ) Other(3) 310 Balances as of June 30, 2023 $ 773,213

June 30, 2024 2023 Real Estate Hospitality $ 68,000 $ 67,200 Caliber Hospitality Trust 234,300 201,600 Residential 140,700 138,000 Commercial 251,300 240,400 Total Real Estate 694,300 647,200 Credit(1) 70,972 84,588 Other(2) 7,941 9,402 Total $ 773,213 $ 741,190

___________________________________________ (1) Assets sold during the six months ended June 30, 2024 include a commercial asset, lot sales related to two development assets in Colorado, and one home from our residential fund. (2) Credit FV AUM represents loans made to Caliber's investment funds by our diversified credit fund. (3) Other FV AUM represents undeployed capital held in our diversified funds. (4) Assets acquired during the six months ended June 30, 2024 include land for one commercial asset in Colorado.

MANAGED CAPITAL (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Managed Capital Balances as of December 31, 2023 $ 437,625 Originations 19,099 Redemptions (2,819 ) Balances as of March 31, 2024 453,905 Originations 18,936 Redemptions (3,041 ) Balances as of June 30, 2024 $ 469,800 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Real Estate Hospitality $ 43,660 $ 43,660 Caliber Hospitality Trust(1) 95,817 70,747 Residential 89,713 74,224 Commercial 161,697 155,004 Total Real Estate(2) 390,887 343,635 Credit(3) 70,972 84,588 Other(4) 7,941 9,402 Total $ 469,800 $ 437,625

_________________________________________ (1) The Company earns a fund management fee of 0.70% of the Caliber Hospitality Trust's enterprise value and is reimbursed for certain costs incurred on behalf of the Caliber Hospitality Trust. (2) Beginning during the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company includes capital raised from investors in CaliberCos Inc. through corporate note issuances that was further invested in our funds in Managed Capital. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had invested $18.8 million and $18.3 million, respectively, in our funds. (3) Credit managed capital represents loans made to Caliber's investment funds by the Company and our diversified funds. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had loaned $1.1 million and $8.5 million to our funds. (4) Other managed capital represents undeployed capital held in our diversified funds.

