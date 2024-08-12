GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) ("Southland"), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors has appointed Frank Renda as Interim Chairman of the Board.

Revenue of $251.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $256.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Gross loss of $40.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $33.8 million in gross loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of $46.1 million, or $(0.96) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $12.8 million, or $(0.27) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Loss attributable to stockholders of $46.1 million, or $(0.96) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss attributable to stockholders of $35.4 million, or $(0.76) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $(49.9) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $(42.2) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. (1)

New Awards of $374.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Backlog of $2.74 billion, compared to $2.64 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Positive cash flow from operations of $27.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

(1) Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations for our non-GAAP financial measures, including, "Adjusted Net Loss," "Adjusted Net Loss Per Share," and "Adjusted EBITDA"

Southland settled several contract disputes that are reflected in the second quarter 2024 income statement. These settlements resulted in approximately $58 million of cash that is expected to be collected in the third quarter 2024. As a result of these specific settlements, an approximate $40 million non-recurring charge was recorded in the second quarter. All of this non-recurring charge, related to dispute settlements, was in the Materials & Paving business.

Southland's President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, said, "We continue to make strides in putting our legacy projects behind us and improving our balance sheet and liquidity profile. While we are disappointed about making the decision to settle for less than we believe we were owed in certain circumstances, it was the best decision for Southland's long-term outlook. We will avoid a lengthy legal process on these disputes that could have tied up our resources for years. In addition to the $58 million of settlements, we closed on a real estate transaction that put approximately $25 million on the balance sheet in the third quarter. I'm also encouraged by the $27 million of positive cash flow from operations our teams generated in the second quarter before taking into consideration the recent dispute settlements. With the recent dispute settlements and other initiatives to strengthen our balance sheet, we are in a much stronger position today to negotiate our remaining legacy disputes and we will continue to vigorously pursue all of the money we are owed. Lastly, we had $375 million of new project awards in our core business in the quarter and continue to see strong demand across our core end markets. I remain extremely confident in our core business and the long-term outlook for Southland, despite the headwinds we face in the legacy business."

2024 Second Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 251,512 $ 256,927 Cost of construction 291,534 290,721 Gross loss (40,022) (33,794) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,680 16,448 Operating loss (55,702) (50,242) Loss on investments, net 53 50 Other income, net 1,053 24,007 Interest expense (6,720) (4,305) Losses before income taxes (61,316) (30,490) Income tax benefit (15,961) (18,589) Net loss (45,355) (11,901) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 722 925 Net loss attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (46,077) $ (12,826) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.96) $ (0.27) Diluted (1) $ (0.96) $ (0.27) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 48,030,951 46,870,890 Diluted (1) 48,030,951 46,870,890

(1) Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $251.5 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 2.1%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business contributed $8.9 million to revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $40.0 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or (18.4)%, compared to gross loss of $33.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Gross loss increased to (15.9)% from (13.2)% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business negatively impacted gross loss by $46.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2024, were $15.7 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 4.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 539,609 $ 531,756 Cost of construction 559,210 546,607 Gross loss (19,601) (14,851) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 30,074 32,019 Operating loss (49,675) (46,870) Gain (loss) on investments, net (23) 18 Other income, net 1,589 21,408 Interest expense (12,375) (7,559) Losses before income taxes (60,484) (33,003) Income tax benefit (15,654) (16,836) Net loss (44,830) (16,167) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,653 1,323 Net loss attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (46,483) $ (17,490) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.97) (0.38) Diluted (1) $ (0.97) (0.38) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 47,978,012 46,043,878 Diluted (1) 47,978,012 46,043,878

(1) Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $539.6 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 1.5%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business contributed $47.5 million to revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $19.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or (32.0)%, compared to gross loss of $14.9 million for six months ended June 30, 2023. Gross loss margin increased from (2.8)% to (3.6)% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Materials & Paving business negatively impacted gross loss by $57.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $30.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 6.1%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 5.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Segment Revenue

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 79,368 31.6% $ 65,567 25.5% Transportation 172,144 68.4% 191,360 74.5% Total revenue $ 251,512 100.0% $ 256,927 100.0%

Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 163,641 30.3% $ 138,556 26.1% Transportation 375,968 69.7% 393,200 73.9% Total revenue $ 539,609 100.0% $ 531,756 100.0%

Segment Gross Profit (Loss)

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 9,160 11.5% $ 5,906 9.0% Transportation (49,182) (28.6)% (39,700) (20.7)% Gross profit $ (40,022) (15.9)% $ (33,794) (13.2)%

Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 27,030 16.5% $ 14,672 10.6% Transportation (46,631) (12.4)% (29,523) (7.5)% Gross profit $ (19,601) (3.6)% $ (14,851) (2.8)%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net loss attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (46,077) $ (12,826) $ (46,483) $ (17,490) Depreciation and amortization 5,572 8,176 11,149 16,736 Income tax benefit (15,961) (18,589) (15,654) (16,836) Interest expense 6,720 4,305 12,375 7,559 Interest income (176) (161) (360) (298) EBITDA (49,922) (19,095) (38,973) (10,329) Transaction related costs - 559 - 1,594 Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal - (23,625) - (20,689) Adjusted EBITDA $ (49,922) $ (42,161) $ (38,973) $ (29,424)

Backlog

(Amounts in thousands) Balance December 31, 2023 $ 2,834,966 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 475,655 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2024 (566,872) Balance June 30, 2024 $ 2,743,749

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Reconciliation of adjusted net loss attributable to common stock: Net loss attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ (46,077) $ (12,826) $ (46,483) $ (17,490) Adjustments: Transaction related costs - 559 - 1,594 Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense - (23,625) - (20,689) Income tax impact of adjustments (1) - 463 - (311) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (46,077) $ (35,429) $ (46,483) $ (36,896) Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 48,030,951 46,870,890 47,978,012 46,043,878 Diluted loss per share attributable to common stock (2) $ (0.96) $ (0.27) $ (0.97) $ (0.38) Adjusted diluted loss per share attributable to common stock (2) $ (0.96) $ (0.76) $ (0.97) $ (0.80)

(1) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (2) Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of ASSETS June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,352 $ 49,176 Restricted cash 16,817 14,644 Accounts receivable, net 244,174 194,869 Retainage receivables 123,942 109,562 Contract assets 526,379 554,202 Other current assets 16,894 20,083 Total current assets 980,558 942,536 Property and equipment, net 110,992 102,150 Right-of-use assets 10,615 12,492 Investments - unconsolidated entities 123,883 121,648 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 2,590 Investments - private equity 3,115 3,235 Deferred tax asset 26,910 11,496 Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 1,505 1,682 Other noncurrent assets 1,711 1,711 Total noncurrent assets 282,849 258,532 Total assets $ 1,263,407 $ 1,201,068 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 248,660 $ 162,464 Retainage payable 41,688 40,950 Accrued liabilities 109,766 124,667 Current portion of long-term debt 134,534 48,454 Short-term lease liabilities 10,401 14,081 Contract liabilities 225,193 193,351 Total current liabilities 770,242 583,967 Long-term debt 173,239 251,906 Long-term lease liabilities 4,543 5,246 Deferred tax liabilities 2,017 2,548 Long-term accrued liabilities 50,081 49,109 Other noncurrent liabilities 47,735 47,728 Total long-term liabilities 277,615 356,537 Total liabilities 1,047,857 940,504 Commitment and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, 48,105,512 and 47,891,984 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 271,423 270,330 Accumulated deficit (65,736) (19,253) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,422) (1,460) Total stockholders' equity 203,270 249,622 Noncontrolling interest 12,280 10,942 Total equity 215,550 260,564 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,263,407 $ 1,201,068

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,830) $ (16,167) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 11,149 16,736 Loss on extinguishment of debt 111 - Deferred taxes (15,870) (21,866) Change in fair value of earnout liability - (20,689) Share based compensation 1,299 - Gain on sale of assets (2,855) (85) Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss 4 (3,641) Earnings from equity method investments (3,150) (140) TZC investment present value accretion (2,234) (1,213) Loss on trading securities, net 23 24 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (64,672) (53,589) Contract assets 27,398 4,803 Other current assets 3,181 (4,093) Right-of-use assets 1,873 343 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 77,204 21,700 Contract liabilities 31,851 65,774 Operating lease liabilities (1,608) (126) Other (1,340) 1,593 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,534 (10,636) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,232) (4,953) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,206 7,214 Contributions to other investments (13) (21) Distributions from other investments 110 - Distributions from investees 4,161 - Capital contribution to unconsolidated investments (250) - Net cash provided by investing activities 2,982 2,240 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 5,000 3,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (5,000) - Borrowings on notes payable 24,678 248 Payments on notes payable (36,910) (27,701) Payments of deferred financing costs (31) - Pre-payment premium (111) - Advances from related parties 138 215 Payments from related parties - 5 Payments on finance lease (2,656) (2,396) Distribution to members - (110) Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of RSUs (206) - Other - 17,088 Net cash used in financing activities (15,098) (9,651) Effect of exchange rate on cash (69) 164 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,349 (17,883) Beginning of period 63,820 71,991 End of period $ 69,169 $ 54,108 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 203 $ 2,903 Cash paid for interest $ 11,970 $ 7,541 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 4,272 $ 8,528 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 16,009 $ 6,667 Related party payable exchanged for note payable $ 3,797 $ - Issuance of post-merger earn out shares $ - $ 35,000 Dividend financed with notes payable $ - $ 50,000

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunnelling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

For more information, please visit Southland's website at www.southlandholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), backlog, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland's financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland's current and historical results: adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net income (loss) attributable to common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland's control. Southland's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

