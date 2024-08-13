MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. Results are reported in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

"The Company delivered a robust Q2 performance, with revenue surging by 10% and gross margin nearing 46%. Our performance underscores the strong momentum of our key margin drivers globally. The substantial increase in Adjusted EBITDA results from bolstering revenue and gross margins associated with the Company's transformation into an AI-workflow operating platform, and successful streamlining and consolidation of our operations. These drivers have set the stage for continued financial improvement as the second half of the year progresses,". Sebastien Paré, CEO of VIQ Solutions stated.'

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Global Tech-AI migrations: We have successfully completed migrations to the NetScribe AI Assist platform, which has driven improved gross margins.

Volume Expansion: Volume increases in the Insurance vertical continue to gain momentum. This trend is expected to persist.

Client Adoption and Utilization: The adoption and utilization of FirstDraft across all segments of revenue have increased, with approximately 120 net new logos added in the quarter.

Enhanced AI Platform: Higher volumes processed in the AI Platform have strengthened proprietary Domain Specific Language Models (DSLMs) and post-processing, leading to reduced word error rates and lower costs to produce a minute of audio.

"What started in Q1 2024 and accelerated in Q2 2024 is an increased demand for the technologies we have invested in over the last several years. Our core markets have embraced the technologies we deliver, as evidenced by this quarter's economics. We provided an AI driven platform allowing customers to securely receive content faster and our editors to produce that content more efficiently. This platform has optimized processes, reduced costs and improved margins. We are just beginning. The next generation of this technology will be released in the second half of the year and will redefine the creation of complex documentation. Our upcoming innovations will further solidify our leadership in both services and technology,". Susan Sumner, COO and President of VIQ stated.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $11.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 10%, from the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit of $5.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million or 14% from the same period in the prior year.

Net loss of $0.6 million, a decrease of $3 million from the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million, an improvement of $1.7 million, or 181%, from the same period in the prior year.

"We are thrilled to report a significant improvement of approximately $1.7M to Adjusted EBITDA from the same period last year. This growth reflects the success of our strategic productivity margin initiatives, tight cost management and revenue expansion in an industry experiencing rapid modernization due to the integration of AI technology. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities and financial targets. Enhancing VIQ's Adjusted EBITDA performance remains a top priority,". Alexie Edwards, VIQ's Chief Financial Officer stated.

1 Represents a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the Company's business. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section below.

A copy of the Company's unaudited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Financial Information") will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

VIQ will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Financial Information on Tuesday August 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time). The call will consist of updates by Sebastien Paré, VIQ's Chief Executive Officer, Alexie Edwards, VIQ's Chief Financial Officer, and Susan Sumner, VIQ's President and Chief Operating Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-888-440-4052 (North America toll-free) or +1-646-960-0827 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 4983233. Participants should dial at least 10 minutes before the call starts.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through the same link approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward- looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements (typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur). These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's improved 2024 performance, including to gross margin, the Company's focus and its priorities, expected higher volumes, increases in SaaS sales and the evolution of sectors in 2024, the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+ and the conference call to discuss the Company's financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. In addition to other factors and assumptions that may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions, and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in US dollars, unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash $ 2,101,716 $ 1,621,778 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,911,497 4,382,668 Inventories 25,127 29,146 Prepaid expenses and deposits 943,263 1,636,349 Non-current assets 7,981,603 7,669,941 Restricted cash 181,011 185,655 Property and equipment 872,716 1,066,194 Right-of-use assets 375,684 596,063 Intangible assets 6,971,910 8,066,733 Goodwill 11,977,169 12,090,609 Total assets $ 28,360,093 $ 29,675,195 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 6,320,976 $ 6,269,023 Income tax payable 61,136 59,044 Share-based payment liability 28,000 25,246 Derivative warrant liability 133,284 188,042 Current portion of long-term debt * 13,929,946 19,812 Current portion of lease obligations 419,522 483,362 Current portion of contract liabilities 1,799,684 1,809,003 Non-current liabilities 22,692,548 8,853,532 Long-term debt * - 13,246,176 Long-term lease obligations 51,004 220,750 Other long-term liabilities 1,091,098 1,179,639 Total liabilities 23,834,650 23,500,097 Shareholders' Equity Capital stock 77,473,589 76,230,158 Contributed surplus 8,985,869 8,671,879 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,465,895 ) (670,788 ) Deficit (80,468,120 ) (78,056,151 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,525,443 6,175,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,360,093 $ 29,675,195

* The Company obtained a waiver on July 25, 2024 from Beedie for the non compliance of the Maximum Total Secured Debt Leverage financial covenant for the month of June 2024. As a result, the principal amount of Note Payable and paid in kind interest owing remains due to be repaid in January 2027

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars, unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 11,575,614 $ 10,518,893 $ 21,497,287 $ 20,571,464 Cost of sales 6,312,797 5,884,012 11,841,912 11,508,626 Gross profit 5,262,817 4,634,881 9,655,375 9,062,838 Expenses Selling and administrative expenses 4,328,687 5,405,644 8,639,461 10,766,945 Research and development expenses 155,416 189,156 320,526 333,965 Stock-based compensation 111,283 504,835 139,816 838,127 Gain on revaluation of RSUs (18,534 ) (63,042 ) (47,311 ) (119,988 ) Loss (gain) on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability 7,479 (24,238 ) (49,686 ) 134,514 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (590,719 ) 409,270 (487,886 ) 646,288 Depreciation 194,237 183,396 389,221 409,555 Amortization 813,889 1,305,671 1,620,346 2,435,974 Interest expense 405,965 319,256 794,889 653,092 Accretion and other financing costs 425,216 240,570 752,094 404,286 Gain on contingent consideration - - - (10,389 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - - 157,464 Restructuring costs (recovery) 5,874 29,454 (3,820 ) 56,866 Other income (10,208 ) (4,313 ) (21,413 ) (9,407 ) Total expenses 5,828,585 8,495,659 12,046,237 16,697,292 Current income tax expense (recovery) 6,063 (47,453 ) 21,107 (40,091 ) Deferred income tax recovery - (255,162 ) - (576,519 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 6,063 (302,615 ) 21,107 (616,610 ) Net loss for the period $ (571,831 ) $ (3,558,163 ) $ (2,411,969 ) $ (7,017,844 ) Exchange loss (gain) on translation of foreign operations (483,076 ) 405,841 (795,107 ) 418,189 Comprehensive loss for the period $ (1,054,907 ) $ (3,152,322 ) $ (3,207,076 ) $ (6,599,655 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.01 ) (0.10 ) (0.05 ) (0.20 ) Diluted (0.01 ) (0.10 ) (0.05 ) (0.20 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 51,348,578 34,804,004 48,065,488 34,693,176 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 51,348,578 34,804,004 48,065,488 34,693,176

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023:

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss (571,831 ) (3,558,163 ) (2,411,969 ) (7,017,844 ) Add: Depreciation 194,237 183,396 389,221 409,555 Amortization 813,889 1,305,671 1,620,346 2,435,974 Interest expense 405,965 319,256 794,889 653,092 Current income tax (recovery) expense 6,063 (47,453 ) 21,107 (40,091 ) Deferred income tax recovery - (255,162 ) - (576,519 ) EBITDA 848,323 (2,052,455 ) 413,594 (4,135,833 ) Accretion and other financing costs 425,216 240,570 752,094 404,286 Gain on revaluation of RSUs (18,534 ) (63,042 ) (47,311 ) (119,988 ) Loss (Gain) on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability 7,479 (24,238 ) (49,686 ) 134,514 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 157,464 Restructuring costs 5,874 29,454 (3,820 ) 56,866 Other expense (income) (10,208 ) (4,313 ) (21,413 ) (9,407 ) Stock-based compensation 111,283 504,835 139,816 838,127 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (590,719 ) 409,270 (487,886 ) 646,288 Adjusted EBITDA 778,714 (959,919 ) 695,388 (2,027,683 )

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. VIQ believes non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA please see the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

To evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion, and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of options, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, (gain) loss on revaluation of conversion feature liability impairment of property and equipment, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company's operating performance.

