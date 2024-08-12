Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
NASDAQ
12.08.24
21:57 Uhr
0,225 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
12.08.2024 22:30 Uhr
IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BAODING, China, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

($ millions)


2024


2023


% Change

Revenues


26.25


30.02


-12.56 %

Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


21.98


21.93


0.24 %

Light-Weight CMP**


4.23


4.54


-6.93 %

Offset Printing Paper


-


3.16


n/a

Tissue Paper Products


-


0.34


n/a

Face Masks


-


0.04


n/a








Gross profit (loss)


3.27


1.18


176.75 %

Gross profit margin


12.44 %


3.93 %


8.51 pp****

Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


12.22 %


6.81 %


5.41 pp****

Light-Weight CMP**


12.82 %


7.14 %


5.68 pp****

Offset Printing Paper


-


2.42 %


n/a

Tissue Paper Products***


-


-206.06 %


n/a

Face Masks


-


-8.06 %


n/a








Operating income (loss)


0.55


-0.52


205.60 %

Net income (loss)


-0.08


-1.25


93.80 %

EBITDA


3.93


2.83


38.87 %

Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share


-0.01


-0.12


-93.33 %








* Products from PM6







** Products from PM1







*** Products from PM8 and PM9







**** pp represents percentage points







  • Revenue decreased by 12.56% to approximately $26.25 million, mainly due to the production suspension of offset printing paper and tissue paper products in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit was approximately $3.27 million, compared with gross profit of $1.18 for the same period of last year. Total gross profit margin increased by 8.51 percentage point to 12.44%.
  • Income from operations was approximately $0.55 million, compared to loss from operations of approximately $0.52 million for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was approximately $0.08 million, or loss per share of $0.01, compared to net loss of approximately $1.25 million, or loss per share of $0.12, for the same period of last year.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was approximately $3.93 million, compared to $2.83 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue

For the second quarter of 2024, total revenue decreased by 12.56%, to approximately $26.25 million from approximately $30.02 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the production suspension of offset printing paper and tissue paper products in the second quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively:



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023



Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(tonne)


ASP
($/tonne)


Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(tonne)


ASP
($/tonne)

Regular CMP


21,984


62,813


350


21,931


60.063


365

Light-Weight CMP


4,229


12,552


337


4,544


12,877


353

Offset Printing Paper


-


-


-


3,156


5,403


584

Tissue Paper Products


-


-


-


344


293


1,175

Total


26,213


75,365


348


29,976


78,636


381



Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(thousand
pieces)


ASP
($/thousand
pieces)


Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(thousand
pieces)


ASP
($/thousand
pieces)

Face Masks


-


-


-


44


1,411


31

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by 0.99%, to approximately $26.21 million and accounted for 99.86% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $26.48 million, or 88.19% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 75,365 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $348 /tonne in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 72,940 tonnes at an ASP of $363 /tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by 0.24%, to approximately $21.98 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $21.93 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 62,813 tonnes of regular CMP at an ASP of $350/tonne during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 60,063 tonnes at an ASP of $365/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by 6.93%, to approximately $4.23 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $4.54 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 12,552 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $337/tonne for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 12,877 tonnes at an ASP of $353/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil and $3.16 million for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. Production of offset printing products was suspended during the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue from tissue paper products was $nil and $0.34 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Production of tissue paper products was suspended during the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue generated from selling face mask were $nil and $0.04 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Gross Profit (Loss) and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales decreased by 20.30%, to approximately $22.98 million for the second quarter of 2024 from approximately $28.84 million for the same period of last year. due to the decrease in sales quantity of offset printing paper and tissue paper products and the decrease of the unit material cost of CMP products.

Total gross profit was approximately $3.27 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the gross profit of approximately $1.18 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross profit margin was 12.44% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to gross profit margin of 3.93% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 12.22%, 12.82%, nil%, nil% and nil%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 6.81%, 7.14%, 2.42%, -206.06% and -8.06%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased by 105.35%, to approximately $2.72 million for the second quarter of 2024 from approximately $1.32 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in depreciation of idle fixed assets during production suspension.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was approximately $0.55 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 205.60%, from loss from operations of $0.52 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 2.09% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to operating loss margin was 1.73% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was approximately $0.08 million, or loss per share of $0.01 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $1.25 million, or loss per share of $0.12 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was approximately $3.93 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.83 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)









For the Three Months Ended June 30,

($ millions)


2024



2023

Net income (loss)


-0.08



-1.25

Add: Income tax


0.42



0.35

Net interest expense


0.21



0.27

Depreciation and amortization


3.38



3.46

EBITDA


3.93



2.83

First Half of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results



For the Six Months Ended June 30,

($ millions)


2024


2023


% Change

Revenues


33.11


49.81


-33.52 %

Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


27.73


38.40


-27.77 %

Light-Weight CMP**


5.31


7.60


-30.23 %

Offset Printing Paper


-


3.16


n/a

Tissue Paper Products


-


0.57


n/a

Face Masks


-


0.08


n/a








Gross profit (loss)


3.66


0.90


305.87 %

Gross profit (loss) margin


11.07 %


1.81 %


9.26pp****

Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*


10.86 %


4.71 %


6.15 pp****

Light-Weight CMP**


10.90


5.86 %


5.04 pp****

Offset Printing Paper


-


2.42 %


n/a

Tissue Paper Products***


-


-249.58 %


n/a

Face Masks


-


-8.02 %


n/a








Operating income (loss)


-2.95


-3.29


-10.24 %

Net income (loss)


-3.82


-3.99


-4.07 %

EBITDA


3.91


4.03


-2.98

Basic and Diluted loss per share


-0.38


-0.40


-5.00 %








* Products from PM6







** Products from PM1







*** Products from PM8 and PM9







**** pp represents percentage points







Revenue

For the first half of 2024, total revenue decreased by 33.52%, to approximately $33.11 million from approximately $49.81 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to the production suspension of CMP in January and February of 2024, and production suspension of offset printing paper and tissue paper products in the first half of 2024.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the first half of 2024 and 2023, respectively:


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023


Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(tonne)


ASP
($/tonne)


Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(tonne)


ASP
($/tonne)

Regular CMP

27,734


78,452


354


38,399


101,726


377

Light-Weight CMP

5,305


15,582


340


7,604


20,896


364

Offset Printing Paper

-


-


-


3,156


5,403


584

Tissue Paper Products

-


-


-


567


484


1,172

Total

33,040


94,034


351


49,726


128,509


387


Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(thousand
pieces)


ASP
($/thousand
pieces)


Revenue
($'000)


Volume
(thousand
pieces)


ASP
($/thousand
pieces)

Face Masks

-


-


-


79


2,516


32

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by 28.18%, to approximately $33.04 million and accounted for 99.78% of total revenue for first half of 2024, compared to approximately $46.00million, or 92.36% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 94,034tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $351 /tonne in first half of 2024, compared to 122,622 tonnes at an ASP of $375 /tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by 27.77%, to approximately $27.73 million for first half of 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $38.40 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 78,452 tonnes of regular CMP at an ASP of $354 /tonne during the first half of 2024, compared to 101,726 tonnes at an ASP of $377 /tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by 30.23%, to approximately $5.31 million for the first half of 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $7.60 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 15,582 tonnesof light-weight CMP at an ASP of $340 /tonne for the first half of 2024, compared to 20,896 tonnes at an ASP of $364 /tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the first half of 2024.

Revenue from tissue paper products was $nil for the first half of 2024,from approximately $0.57 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold nil tonnes of tissue paper products for the first half of 2024, compared to 484 tonnes at an ASP of $1,172 /tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from face masks was $nil for the first half of 2024, from $0.08 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold nil thousand pieces of face masks for the first half of 2024, compared to 2,516 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales decreased by 39.79%, to approximately $29.45 million for the first half of 2024 from approximately $48.91million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly a result of the decrease in sales quantity and the decrease in the unit material costs of CMP. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $315, $303,$nil and $nil, respectively, for the first half of 2024, compared to $360, $343, $570 and $4,097, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit was approximately $3.66 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the gross profit of approximately $0.90 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 11.07% for the first half of 2024, compared to 1.81% for the same period of last year. Gross profit(loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 10.86%, 10.90%, nil%, nil% and nil%, respectively, for the first half of 2024, compared to 4.71%, 5.86%, 2.42%, -249.58% and -8.02%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased by 73.31%, to approximately $6.62 million for the first half of 2024 from approximately $3.82 million for the same period of last year.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was approximately $2.95 million for the first half of 2024, representing a decrease of 10.24%, from loss from operations of approximately $3.29 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 8.92% for the first half of 2024, compared to operating loss margin of 6.61% for the same period of last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was approximately $3.82 million, or loss per share of $0.38, for the first half of 2024, compared to net loss of approximately $3.99 million, or loss per share of $0.40, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was approximately $3.91 million for the first half of 2024, compared to approximately $4.03 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)








For the Six Months Ended June 30,

($ millions)

2024




2023

Net income (loss)

-3.82




-3.99

Add: Income tax

0.45




0.35

Net interest expense

0.42




0.52

Depreciation and amortization

6.86




7.15

EBITDA

3.91




4.03

Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including related party loans) of approximately $5.14 million, $8.39 million and $4.49 million, respectively, compared to approximately $3.92 million, $8.03 million and $4.50 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Net accounts receivable was approximately $2.64 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $0.58 million as of December 31, 2023. Net inventory was approximately $5.28 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to approximately $3.56 million as of December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had current assets of approximately $33.43 million and current liabilities of approximately $22.92 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $10.51 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $28.36 million and current liabilities of approximately $21.42 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $6.94 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $1.35 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $5.75 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $0.06 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $5.57 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $0.42 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $2.82 for the same period of last year.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023
(unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,



2024



2023

ASSETS
















Current Assets








Cash and bank balances


$

5,144,414



$

3,918,938

Restricted cash



899,508




472,983

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$61,000 and $11,745 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31,
2023, respectively)



2,638,219




575,526

Inventories



5,282,420




3,555,235

Prepayments and other current assets



18,246,164




18,981,290

Due from related parties



1,219,553




853,929









Total current assets



33,430,278




28,357,901









Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



476,771




528,648

Property, plant, and equipment, net



155,624,752




163,974,022

Value-added tax recoverable



1,830,425




1,883,078

Deferred tax asset non-current



-




-

















Total Assets


$

191,362,226



$

194,743,649









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Current Liabilities








Short-term bank loans


$

841,893



$

423,567

Current portion of long-term loans



6,817,927




6,874,497

Lease liability



103,568




100,484

Accounts payable



-




4,991

Advance from customers



73,386




136,167

Notes payable



429,451




-

Due to related parties



731,486




728,869

Accrued payroll and employee benefits



369,565




237,842

Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,135,687




12,912,517

Income taxes payable



415,635




-









Total current liabilities



22,918,598




21,418,934









Long-term loans



4,490,094




4,503,932

Lease liability - non-current



498,718




483,866

Derivative liability



5




54









Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE
without recourse to the Company of $21,006,676 and
$20,084,995 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively)



27,907,415




26,406,786









Commitments and Contingencies
















Stockholders' Equity








Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value
per share, 10,065,920 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2024 and December, 31, 2023.



10,066




10,066

Additional paid-in capital



89,172,771




89,172,771

Statutory earnings reserve



6,080,574




6,080,574

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,613,303)




(10,555,534)

Retained earnings



79,804,703




83,628,986









Total stockholders' equity



163,454,811




168,336,863









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

191,362,226



$

194,743,649

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2024



2023


2024


2023
















Revenues


$

26,249,788



$

30,019,914


$

33,113,629


$

49,810,791

















Cost of sales



(22,984,488)




(28,840,056)



(29,449,216)



(48,907,932)

















Gross Profit



3,265,300




1,179,858



3,664,413



902,859

















Selling, general and administrative expenses



(2,717,548)




(1,323,405)



(6,618,331)



(3,818,767)


Loss on impairment of assets



-




(375,136)



-



(375,136)
































Income (Loss) from Operations



547,752




(518,683)



(2,953,918)



(3,291,044)

















Other Income (Expense):















Interest income



2,807




53,637



4,990



189,905


Interest expense



(211,551)




(270,681)



(421,841)



(519,850)


Gain (Loss) on derivative liability



15




(166,506)



49



(14,409)

















Income (Loss) before Income Taxes



339,023




(902,233)



(3,370,720)



(3,635,398)

















Provision for Income Taxes



(416,770)




(351,260)



(453,563)



(351,260)

















Net Loss



(77,747)




(1,253,493)



(3,824,283)



(3,986,658)

















Other Comprehensive Loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(756,150)




(9,063,695)



(1,057,769)



(6,560,939)

















Total Comprehensive Loss


$

(833,897)



$

(10,317,188)


$

(4,882,052)


$

(10,547,597)

















Losses Per Share:






























Basic and Diluted Losses per Share


$

(0.008)



$

(0.12)


$

(0.38)


$

(0.40)
































Outstanding - Basic and Diluted



10,065,920




10,065,920



10,065,920



10,065,920


IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended



June 30,



2024


2023








Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income


$

(3,824,283)


$

(3,986,658)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



6,862,883



7,150,057

(Gain) Loss on derivative liability



(49)



14,409

Loss from disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment

-



501,934

(Recovery from) Allowance for bad debts



49,462



(830,847)

Allowances for inventories, net



(2,948)



-

Deferred tax



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



(2,121,357)



(1,674,665)

Prepayments and other current assets



660,470



7,634,922

Inventories



(1,751,011)



(3,940,417)

Accounts payable



(4,974)



127,215

Advance from customers



(62,107)



10,567

Notes payable



430,624



-

Related parties



(369,287)



(90,617)

Accrued payroll and employee benefits



133,504



154,398

Other payables and accrued liabilities



928,640



743,936

Income taxes payable



416,770



(67,515)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,346,337



5,746,719








Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(62,640)



(5,565,713)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



-



-

Acquisition of land



-



-








Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(62,640)



(5,565,713)








Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net



-



-

Proceeds from short term bank loans



844,191



860,919

Proceeds from long term loans



-



2,582,756

Repayment of bank loans



(422,095)



(507,942)

Payment of capital lease obligation



-



(112,136)

Loan to a related party (net)



-



-








Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



422,096



2,823,597








Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents



(53,792)



(548,712)








Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



1,652,001



2,455,891








Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



4,391,921



9,524,868








Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period


$

6,043,922


$

11,980,759








Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost


$

278,188


$

199,014

Cash paid for income taxes


$

36,793


$

418,775















Cash and bank balances



5,144,414



11,980,759

Restricted cash



899,508



-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows



6,043,922



11,980,759

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.