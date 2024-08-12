Adecoagro S.A.: Adjusted EBITDA increased to $140.0 million in 2Q24. Strong crushing pace and volume recovery in Farming. Shareholder distribution YTD above policy minimum.

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial information contained in this press release is based on consolidated interim financial statements presented in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) except for Non - IFRS measures. Please refer to page 23 for a definition and reconciliation to IFRS of the Non - IFRS measures used in this earnings release.

Main highlights for the period:

Gross sales were down 2.3% and 0.5% year-over-year during 2Q24 and 6M24, respectively. Higher volumes sold given the year-over-year increase in production were fully offset by lower prices of our main commodities.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 2.7% and 2.0% year-over-year during 2Q24 and 6M24. This was explained by an outperformance of our Crops segment on the sale of La Pecuaria farm, and better results of our Dairy operations.

Year-to-date we have already committed to distribution $16.1 million more than the annual minimum figure required by our policy ($86.4 million vs $70.3 million - via dividend and share repurchase). During the rest of the year, we expect to continue returning cash to shareholders.

Sugar, Ethanol & Energy business:

Adjusted EBITDA reached $106.9 million and $158.7 million during 2Q24 and 6M24, 8.5% and 18.0% lower YoY, respectively.

(+) Higher year-over-year crushing during 2Q24 and 6M24 (4.0 million tons and 6.1 million tons, respectively) on greater sugarcane availability and higher effective milling days.

(+) Sugar max scenario (49% production mix) as prices traded above hydrous ethanol in MS. Ethanol carry-over (84% of year-to-date production) to profit from higher expected prices.

(+) Low cost producers: unitary cost of production in line versus prior year on better cost dilution.

(-) Decline in net sales on lower prices compared to the prior year.

(-) Year-over-year loss in biological asset due to lower expected yields versus 2023, on lower-than-average rains.

Farming business:

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $37.8 million during 2Q24 and $81.8 million during 6M24, 55.2% and 90.8% higher YoY, respectively.

(+) Farm sale conducted in April 2024 (La Pecuaria farm in Uruguay), which generated an Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million, reflected in our Crops segment.

(+) Year-over-year gains in the mark-to-market of our biological asset and agricultural produce for our Crops (better yields and area) and Rice operations (better prices and area).

(+) Higher prices for Rice and Dairy's higher value-added products.

(-) Lower prices for soybean, corn and wheat.

(-) Higher costs in U.S. dollar terms.

Remarks

2024 Shareholder Distribution

As of the date of this report, we have already committed $86.4 million to distribution, equivalent to 49% of the Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Operations (NCFO) generated in 2023. This represents $16.1 million above the annual minimum stated in our distribution policy. Cash dividends of $35 million approved. First installment of $17.5 million paid on May 29th (approximately $0.1682 per share); second installment of $17.5 million shall be payable in or about November 2024. Year-to-date we invested $51.4 million in repurchasing 5.2 million shares (4.9% of the company's equity) at an average price of $9.98 per share.



Going forward we expect to continue returning cash to our shareholders via share repurchase. To execute this, in July 2024 the Company's Board of Directors approved the renewal of our existing buyback program until December 31, 2024 to repurchase up to an additional 5% of the company's equity - in addition to the 4.9% equity that we have already repurchased year-to-date, as noted above.

Non-Gaap Financial Measures: For a full reconciliation of non-gaap financial measures please refer to page 23 of our 2Q24 Earnings Release found on Adecoagro's website

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.8 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

