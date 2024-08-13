Royal Philips: Philips and Dutch Isala Hospital renew long-term partnership focused on innovation and affordable, sustainable healthcare

August 13, 2024

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Isala hospital (Zwolle, The Netherlands) have renewed their long-term strategic partnership to enhance healthcare delivery through innovative and cost-effective solutions. This collaboration aims to ensure healthcare remains accessible, available, and affordable by leveraging Philips' advanced technology, data analytics, and AI. Focusing on the radiology and cardiology departments, it follows a successful collaboration that began in 2012. The new agreement will last for five years, with an option to extend for another five years.

Transforming healthcare with cutting-edge technology

Isala will utilize Philips' technology to optimize processes and deliver more patient-centered care. Together, they will integrate new technologies into hospital operations and continuously improve products based on real-world data-driven feedback.

"Our focus is on maintaining accessible, available, and affordable care in a cost-effective way; the right technology plays a crucial role in this," said Jules de Vet, a member of the Board of Directors at Isala.

Sustainable and cost-effective medical systems replacement

Isala will replace medical systems, such as MRI and CT scanners, through a flexible multi-year plan ensuring cost-effectiveness and sustainability. Continuous updates will keep systems state-of-the-art, extending their lifespan and benefiting both finances and the environment. Philips will provide essential medical imaging systems and support services to improve clinical adoption and streamline processes.

Enhancing clinical adoption of new technology

"Hospitals face significant financial and personnel challenges in the coming years, and there is no single solution to these challenges," said Léon Kempeneers, Managing Director at Philips Benelux. "Together with Isala, we will work on enhancing the clinical adoption of new technologies such as AI, simplifying and enhancing healthcare providers' work."

This renewed partnership underscores the commitment of Philips and Isala to drive innovation and ensure sustainable, high-quality healthcare delivery.

