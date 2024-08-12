SunPower Corp.: SunPower Announces Nasdaq Delisting Notification

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (the "Company" or "SunPower"), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced that the Company received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that it has determined to delist the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. The delisting is a result of the Company's failure to demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b), and IM-5101-1 as a result of the Company and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries filing voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code ("Chapter 11") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court") and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for failure to file periodic financial reports.

Trading in the Company's common stock on Nasdaq will be suspended on August 16, 2024. As a result, the Company's common stock is expected to commence trading on the Pink Open Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (commonly referred to as the "pink sheets").

About SunPower

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

