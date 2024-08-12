OncoCyte Corporation: Oncocyte's VitaGraft Kidney Used to Monitor Effect of Daratumumab on Anti-body Mediated Rejection in New Case Series Study

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics technology company, announced the recent publication of a case series of two kidney transplant patients who were monitored for antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) using its proprietary VitaGraft Kidney diagnostic test. Patients were tested before, during and after treatment with daratumumab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody1. The study underscores the significant potential of using repeated VitaGraft Kidney measurements to monitor the efficacy of anti-CD38 therapy.



VitaGraft Kidney is a noninvasive biomarker2 that quantifies the concentration of donor kidney DNA in the patient's blood after transplantation. This donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) test is currently approved by CMS for identifying signs of graft damage in patients with clinical suspicion of rejection.

The case series reports on two patients with biopsy-confirmed chronic active AMR, one of the leading causes of allograft kidney failure, treated with monthly daratumumab infusions and monitored longitudinally with VitaGraft Kidney dd-cfDNA testing. After daratumumab treatment, both patients showed stabilization of kidney function parameters and a steep decline in dd-cfDNA levels below the clinical threshold for rejection. Biopsies six months after treatment demonstrated complete histologic resolution of AMR activity in one patient and partial resolution in the other. The patient with complete resolution showed a significant decline in dd-cfDNA levels to the lower limit of detection, and although the patient with partial improvement in AMR showed slightly higher dd-cfDNA levels, the patient still remained below the rejection threshold.

Today's announcement represents the second publication that shows Oncocyte's ability to monitor therapeutic efficacy. In a recent phase 2 randomized controlled trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine, VitaGraft Kidney was also used to measure the response to another anti-CD38 antibody, felzartamab, for patients with AMR after kidney transplantation. The study noted that dd-cfDNA levels after treatment corresponded to the rejection observed in biopsies at 52 weeks.

"VitaGraft Kidney has high potential to be the most useful biomarker for monitoring the effectiveness of anti-CD38 therapy for AMR," said Dr. Ekkehard Schütz, Oncocyte's Chief Science Officer and one of the authors of both studies. "This test could facilitate not only early diagnosis of AMR but also longitudinal measurements of treatment response and possible post-treatment graft recurrence over the long term."

These new use cases could guide individual management decisions, such as dosing and duration of anti-rejection therapy, while reducing the need for repeated biopsies. By enabling detection, management and monitoring of AMR, VitaGraft could improve graft longevity.

Oncocyte's mission is to democratize access to molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. The company is investing in developing products to serve the separate verticals of organ transplant testing and oncology. Oncocyte presently is commercializing its transplant product line, which includes the VitaGraft and GraftAssure dd-cfDNA tests. Specifically, GraftAssure is being launched globally with the support of Bio-Rad Laboratories, a leading diagnostics equipment company. Oncocyte received a positive coverage determination from Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), for VitaGraft Kidney in 2023.

1 CD38 is a protein found on the surface of many immune cells and targeted in some therapies for cancer. Daratumamab is a targeted cancer drug. Anti-CD38 antibodies such as daratumumab are being studied for the treatment of allograft injury and rejection mediated by immune cells that express CD38, such as natural killer cells in AMR.

2 VitaGraft Kidney measures the amount of DNA in transplant patients' blood that comes from the donor organ, a key biomarker for assessing graft health. This process is commonly referred to as donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) testing and is widely used in clinical practice today. Oncocyte has previously demonstrated that VitaGraft Kidney can detect AMR up to 10 months earlier than current transplant rejection monitoring protocols.