Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver a new recovery boiler and an ash crystallization plant to Klabin's Monte Alegre mill modernization project in Brazil

Valmet Oyj press release, August 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a new recovery boiler, an ash crystallization plant, and an odorous gas handling system to Klabin's Monte Alegre pulp and paper mill as part of Klabin's announced modernization project. The delivery includes automation and flow control solutions consisting of extensive optimization systems and control valves. The new equipment is estimated to be taken into operation by the end of 2026.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this size with extended scope is typically above EUR 100 million.

The delivery is part of Klabin's investment of BRL 1.7 billion (about EUR 285 million) that seeks the operational continuity of the Monte Alegre mill.

"Klabin Monte Alegre mill modernization project aims to increase the efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability of the mill, the largest paperboard producer in Brazil. We strategically chose Valmet because of its technology, suitable interface with the recovery plants, and a good plan for implementation and assembly," says Edemilson Schroeder Pagano, General Project and Engineering Manager, Klabin.

"The new recovery boiler and ash crystallization system represent high-technology solutions that will give performance and optimized OPEX for Klabin's Monte Alegre mill. This new project reinforces the long-lasting partnership between Klabin and Valmet in developing sustainable solutions together. All of us at Valmet are proud to be part of this significant modernization project," says Fernando Scucuglia, Pulp & Energy Director, South America, Valmet.

"The new recovery boiler and ash crystallization with connected optimizers will improve the mill's safety and operational reliability. The collection, handling, and incineration of non-condensable gases will also help reduce the environmental impacts," says Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

The new recovery boiler and ash crystallization will improve the efficiency and sustainability of Klabin's Monte Alegre mill.

Technical details of the delivery

The Valmet Recovery Boiler includes several high-power features to maximize energy efficiency. Leading safety solutions and advanced process controls for optimized performance and high-performance predictability support the operation. The boiler will have a capacity of 1,950 tonnes of dry solids per day (tDS/d).

The Valmet Ash Crystallization Plant for ash treatment will have the capacity to process 140 tonnes of ash per day. The ash treatment is an integral part of the mill's chemical recovery cycle, removing chloride and potassium from the liquor cycle, thus reducing corrosion and ash accumulation in the boiler. The high-efficiency system guarantees continued operation of the recovery boiler for long periods and low maintenance and operating costs.

The delivery also includes Valmet NCG solutions, covering the collection and handling of the mill's odorous gases.

The new equipment will be enhanced with an automation scope that will optimize the performance with a comprehensive combination of advanced monitoring and prediction applications, such as a boiler diagnostic camera system, an ash analyzer , and Valmet Industrial Internet applications, including a complete package of advanced process controls, a Recovery Boiler Optimizer and Valmet Training Simulators . They will provide continuous operation, autonomous controls, and high-performance predictability.

In addition, 140 Neles and Jamesbury valves will be delivered, including globe valves equipped with ND9000 smart positioners and Axiom on/off valve controllers as part of Valmet's offering, guaranteeing safety and reliability to the new recovery boiler.

About the customer Klabin

Klabin is the largest producer and exporter of packaging paper and sustainable solutions for paper packaging in Brazil and offers to the market softwood, hardwood, and fluff pulp. Founded in 1899, Klabin has 23 industrial units in Brazil and one in Argentina, with an annual production capacity of 4.6 million tons of market pulp and paper.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 40 769 8154

Fernando Scucuglia, Director, Pulp and Energy, South America, Valmet, tel. +55 419 9922 6417

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us onvalmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-deliver-a-new-recovery-boiler-and-an-ash-crystallization-plant-to-klabin-s-monte-alegre-mi,c4023549

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/klabin-monte-alegre-1200x630,c3323971 Klabin Monte Alegre 1200x630 https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/klabin-monte-alegre,c3323976 Klabin Monte Alegre

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-deliver-a-new-recovery-boiler-and-an-ash-crystallization-plant-to-klabins-monte-alegre-mill-modernization-project-in-brazil-302220833.html