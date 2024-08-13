Worksoft Welcomes Aftab Alam as Chief Product Officer to Drive Customer Experience Innovation and Growth

Seasoned enterprise software leader joins Worksoft to accelerate AI-driven innovation and deliver unmatched customer value.

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Worksoft, the global leader in intelligent test automation for SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and beyond, is excited to welcome Aftab Alam as its new Chief Product Officer. With over 20 years of experience in pioneering technology strategies, Aftab brings a distinguished track record of product innovation and transformative leadership to the company.

In his role as CPO, Aftab will spearhead efforts to accelerate growth and elevate customer experience innovation. His deep industry expertise and customer-centric mindset will be key in shaping product development strategies that deliver enhanced value to Worksoft customers.

"Aftab is a game-changer for us," said Matt Schwartz, CEO of Worksoft. "His proven ability to scale companies and innovate at the highest levels aligns seamlessly with our mission. His visionary approach, combined with practical execution, will push industry boundaries and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Prior to joining Worksoft, Aftab served as Chief Product Officer at Arcserve and held significant leadership positions at Microsoft, Simplivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and The New York Times. His leadership has consistently driven transformative strategies and significant revenue growth, anchored by data-driven, Agile operations.

"Aftab's talent for transforming complex customer needs into tangible solutions will be pivotal in driving groundbreaking automation capabilities," said Linda Hayes, Senior Vice President of Enablement at Worksoft. "His innovative approach and industry insights are exactly what we need to deliver operational stability and accelerate time-to-value for our clients."

"I am thrilled to join Worksoft at such a crucial time," Aftab shared. "I look forward to collaborating with Matt Schwartz, Linda Hayes, and the talented team at Worksoft to advance our automation technologies and drive exceptional customer outcomes."

About Worksoft

Worksoft empowers organizations to thrive amid constant change and set new standards for operational excellence. Our AI-driven, codeless automation platform ensures business agility and resilience across complex enterprise application landscapes through its ability to automatically discover, document, and test end-to-end business processes at speed and large scale in pre and post-production environments. Recognized by the world's leading global companies and system integrators as the "gold standard" for SAP automated testing, Worksoft's automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

For more information about Worksoft and its industry-leading intelligent test automation solutions, visit www.worksoft.com.

