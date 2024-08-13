Power production from rooftop solar continues to reach new milestones in Australia, meeting more than 80% of electricity demand in the state of South Australia on the weekend - the highest yet share in winter. From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said mild temperatures and clear skies across South Australia on the weekend saw the state set a new single-day, winter minimum operational demand record of 264 MW. This was down on the previous record low of 304 MW, set just eight days earlier. At the time, renewables contributed about 138% of South Australia's demand, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...