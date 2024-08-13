Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Pre-close trading, AGM and prospects



13-Aug-2024 / 09:50 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Pre-close trading, AGM and prospects Surface Transforms (SCE) is delivering its £390m order book but still faces headwinds. It is knocking down the obstacles, giving detailed explanation of progress, and, indeed, output has been consistently good since late June. Clearly, this is not as early as hoped. We maintain our 2024E sales, but we have reduced several forward profit estimates. This means that we now estimate a £2m gross cash outflow for 2H24, with a stable 2025, and rising 2H25 and thereafter. Significantly, from here, there are now duplicated pieces of kit at each point. Disappointments, to date, have been about rates of delivery acceleration, which, nonetheless, are almost doubling each year. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/sce-pre-close-trading-agm-and-prospects/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

