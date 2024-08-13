AxisCare Launches Full-Service Medicaid Billing Solution for Home Care Agencies

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, today announced the launch of AxisCare Medicaid Billing. This comprehensive Medicaid billing solution is designed to streamline Medicaid billing and claims processes for home care agencies. AxisCare Medicaid Billing is an in-house service that will allow agencies to efficiently facilitate a smoother, more accurate billing experience.





With AxisCare Medicaid Billing, agencies will benefit from the ability to outsource their billing needs, alleviating the administrative burdens often associated with billing management. By choosing to bill Medicaid with AxisCare, agencies are able to focus their attention on providing exceptional care to clients while ensuring seamless compliance with Medicaid regulations. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves cash flow, creating a sustainable environment for growth.

"We understand the challenges agencies face when it comes to billing and navigating the intricacies of Medicaid," said Mark Decker, VP of Product at AxisCare. "Our goal is to be a trusted partner, providing a reliable solution that reduces administrative burdens and improves operational efficiencies for our customers."

This new service is now available and is the first of its kind to offer a fully in-house solution for Medicaid billing within a home care management software. For more information about how AxisCare Medicaid Billing can benefit your agency, please visit our website at https://axiscare.com/integration-marketplace/.

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

