Helzberg Diamonds and Proximity join forces to elevate customer experience

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximity, home of the award-winning Retail Super-App, is thrilled to announce a partnership with US-based Helzberg Diamonds, one of the most renowned and respected jewelry retailers in the industry.

Proximity's clienteling platform was successfully launched across all Helzberg store locations earlier this summer, and is designed to empower Sales Associates to deliver a hyper-personalised and seamless service to their customers at every touchpoint.

By connecting customer data and using innovative technology to power personalization and provide endless aisle capabilities, Proximity's Retail Super-App transforms how brands engage with and sell to their customers. The platform supports an omnichannel brand experience that inspires customers, drives repeat purchases, and increases in store efficiency.

"We're delighted to partner with Helzberg Diamonds, a company renowned for its commitment to excellence in the jewelry industry," said Cathy McCabe, CEO & Co-Founder at Proximity. "We believe that our Retail Super-App will help forge deep connections with their customers, cultivate enduring loyalty, and drive business growth."

"Partnering with Proximity presented a fantastic opportunity to accelerate our digital transformation, with a focus on empowering our sales associates with the means to cultivate relationships and sales via digital channels," said Brad Hampton Chief Executive Officer of Helzberg Diamonds.

"We are thrilled by Proximity's support and collaboration in our evolution of becoming a more digitally-integrated omnichannel retailer."

The collaboration between Proximity and Helzberg Diamonds represents a powerful synergy between technology and craftsmanship and enables Helzberg to adapt and thrive through digital channels, while maintaining the human touch that sets them apart.

About Proximity:

Proximity's platform transforms how brands connect with their customers. Their cutting-edge solution empowers retailers to create exceptional customer experiences through data-driven insights and personalised interactions. The Retail Super-App streamlines customer data management, enables clienteling strategies, and delivers comprehensive omnichannel solutions, all with a focus on innovation and customer success. Visit proximityinsight.com to find out more.

About Helzberg Diamonds:

Helzberg is a retail and online fine jewelry store with a legacy of service, craftsmanship and innovation since 1915. Known for its rigorous quality standards, Helzberg has over 160 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of natural and lab grown diamond engagement rings, fine and demi-fine fashion jewelry, precious gems and watches. Helzberg is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A) (NYSE: BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, visit Helzberg.com or call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237).

