Bslbatt says it has developed a new storage system for commercial and industrial applications, offering up to 241 kWh of capacity and supporting 100 kW or 125 kW of solar. Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has introduced a new line of integrated energy storage systems for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The ESS-GRID Cabinet series includes four products with storage capacities of 200 kWh, 215 kWh, 225 kWh, and 241 kWh. "It can be paralleled up to a maximum of 964 kWh through the reserved DC side connection port, which can provide two to eight hours of backup power for ...

