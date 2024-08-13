Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) announced today that the company has launched a new business operations unit, www.UniversalWellnessAI.com

Universal Wellness AI was designed to integrate the latest artificial intelligence technology into patient wellness and preventative health care.

The site contains numerous features applying AI to create a healthier world, including AI avatars From Sythesia.IO and Chat GPT Customer Service Module.

The Site also links into www.UniversalWellnessShop.com ADHC's ecommerce site aligned with www.Pharmstrong.com, a leading supplier of wellness products and services.

Four areas of focus are being developed.

Modalities: Exploring Treatment Methods to Enhance Prevention and Recovery

Algorhythms: Utilizing AI to Predict and Improve Health Care Outcomes.

BioDevice Innovations: Creating state of the art devices to Monitor and Improve Health Care Outcomes.

APP Based Connectivity: Offering tools that Connect Patients with their Healthcare Team for Continous Support

Universal Wellness AI has been founded with the support of leading health care, ecommerce and software professionals.

BILL COLONE, Bio Device Engineer, Founder of FDA approved Single Pass, self cauterizing syringe. Holder of over 13 patents.

MELISSA DUGAN, Founder of Pharmstrong and renowned wellness advocate.

OCEAN DESIGN SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT TEAM, An international web development and computer software design firm.

"As the founder of Pharmstrong.com, a traditional wellness e-commerce and retail concern, my passion is helping people live a healthier life. Incorporating AI into the traditional wellness approach, is in my view one of the most important developments in modern health care technology", Commented ADHC advisor Melissa Dugan, "UniversalWellnessAI.com was designed to seamlessly use the power of AI to help people live a healthier life."

"My career has been focused on designing and engineering medical devices to help patients manage their health and prevent disease. My research into how AI can assist in the FDA approval process has lead to a full commitment to bring the power of AI to my approach to developing Bio Device technology, Added Bill Colone, Bio Device Advisor to ADHC. "UniversalWellnessAI.com is a platform that will bridge the gap between the Science of health, the power of AI computer technology and the entire wellness community," concluded Mr. Colone.

www.UniversalWellnessAI.com is a platform for ADHC to launch revenue producing and value added technology to our portfolio of businesses. More information will be publicized soon regarding ongoing negotiations for additional operating businesses.

WELLNESS HEALTHCARE MARKET

The global health and wellness market size was estimated at over 4.3 trillion U.S. dollars in 2020. This figure is set to increase to almost seven trillion U.S. dollars by 2025. The market is projected to reach $12.9 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. According to Vision Research Report, the health and wellness market valued at US$ 4 trillion in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6.75 trillion by 2030.

GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELIGENCE MARKET

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size was valued at USD 515.31 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 621.19 billion in 2024 to USD 2,740.46 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market with a share of 41.23% in 2023.

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes using various machines by means of creating intelligent software and hardware capable of replicating human behavior such as learning and problem-solving. The report covers AI-based solutions such as AWS Chatbots, OpenAI Codex, and Azure AI, and others.

The global AI market is set to grow drastically with the surge in artificial intelligence applications, increased number of relevant partnerships and collaborations, rise in small-scale AI providers, changing complexities of business structure, and hyper-personalized service demands. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in AI technologies for enterprises and end users create benefits.

The healthcare sector was among the early adopters of this technology, which improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis, treatments, and forecasting.

For instance, Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward- looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

