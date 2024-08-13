Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in a wide range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce the Company has added Michael Raimondo, a 30-year veteran in sales and operations within the medical and pharmaceutical industries to its advisory board.

With more than three (3) decades of experience, Mr. Raimondo brings to the table extensive leadership experience including numerous accomplishments in developing industry-leading strategic account organizations that have delivered customer-centric solutions to healthcare systems across the USA. Mr. Raimondo specializes in sales negotiations, which has successfully led to over $500 million in sales contracts.

Michael is a current Board of Advisor for Marketsmith, one of the country's (US) largest woman-owned and operated independent media and marketing agencies. He also is a Managing Partner of The Potentia Group, which specializes in negotiations training, sales leadership development and consulting within the U.S. healthcare market. Michael has a BS in physics and minor in mathematics from Kutztown University, and has served on the board of the Make A Wish Foundation for the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana region.

"We are pleased that Michael has agreed to join Therma Bright's Advisory Board, where his skills and experience in sales and operations will aid in the Company's sales efforts of its health-tech and med-tech devices, including Venowave," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "With our Venowave's pending approval on patient reimbursement permanent codes from the U.S. Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and a handful of value-added reseller partners ready to engage their medical practitioner networks, we believe Michael will help expand these efforts and open more doors with other reseller partners across the U.S."

"I am excited to join Therma Bright's Advisory Board, and bring my sales, business development and operations experience to the Company," expressed Michael Raimondo. "With over 30 years of experience in medical and pharmaceutical industries, I am confident in my abilities to help grow the Company's value-added resellers across America to bring new, innovative solutions, like Venowave, to patient suffering from various pains and ailments, such as the 900,000 citizens who suffer from deep vein thrombosis each year per the US CDC."

Mr. Raimondo is taking on his advisory role at Therma Bright with great enthusiasm and has already begun actively tapping into his network to introduce Venowave pre-CMS approval.

