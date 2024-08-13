Xiaohongshu Unveils Trend Report on Search Habits Among China's Youth

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaohongshu, a leading lifestyle platform in China, recently unveiled its mid-year search report, highlighting lifestyle insights based on the search data from their users in the first half (H1) of 2024. By analyzing the search trends of millions of users, the report identifies the top lifestyle data worth noting.

As of the end of 2023, the monthly active users of Xiaohongshu had surged to 300 million, with 50% of the user base belonging to Gen Z. Interestingly, 70% of these users actively engage with the platform's search function. "Whenever you can't make a decision, turn to Xiaohongshu " has seamlessly become part of the daily routines of many Chinese individuals, reflecting a preference to search on Xiaohongshu for everyday needs and interests.

According to the report, users engage in an average of 6 searches per day, with a third of new users making search part of their initial actions upon the first day of opening the app, essentially utilizing Xiaohongshu as a search engine. The most popular search periods fall between 3 PM - 5 PM and 8 PM - 10 PM. Search topics range from seeking inspiration for learning and work, addressing life and emotional challenges, to discovering tips on fitness, fashion, and other aspects of daily life.

Paris is undoubtedly the hottest city this summer, with a video shot by the renowned French footballer Kylian Mbappé gaining immense popularity. His unique accent while speaking Chinese has sparked widespread interest. The video reveals Xiaohongshu's search function targeting specific life scenarios, connecting with a range of diverse lifestyles. For instance, searches like where to find "travel destinations with nice views and fewer people," "restaurants with tasty food," and "dribbling techniques" showcase the versatility of Xiaohongshu's search capabilities.

Some of the trends include:

Traveling: No More Wrong Turns, No More Wasted Coins

In 2024, small-town tourism is booming as a popular pursuit for young adults. Using Xiaohongshu, travelers are discovering trendy small cities, with Yuncheng, Bijie, and Quzhou being the top three popular places in China. Additionally, museum visits have surged with over 12 million searches. Exploring history and culture, visitors now shop for unique museum souvenirs, even traveling specifically for museum experiences. On Xiaohongshu, Chinese travelers leave their footprint worldwide, from small towns to Paris, where they hunt for popular fridge magnets like a vintage Eiffel Tower man holding a baguette.

Fun Fact: Currently, the Xiaohongshu Spectator Group hashtag topic has reached 310 million views during the sports season, with everyone sharing fun encounters of meeting athletes while touring Paris.

Pets: Furry Babies and Bosses

In H1 2024, the most popular breed of dog on Xiaohongshu was the Bichon Frise, while the most searched breed of cat was the Ragdoll. Notably, Xiaohongshu has taken on the responsibility of being the Pet Naming Bible, with pet owners turning to Xiaohongshu to find the perfect names for their furry companions. During the report period, users contributed to naming 4,758 cats. Over 10,000 users have embraced office cat-parenting, openly caring for their adorable creatures in the workplace, with having office cats becoming a new employee perk.

Fun Fact: The search volume related to cats is nearly 26 million more than that of dogs.

Food: Culinary Exploration, Eat Deliberately

On Xiaohongshu, in the beginner chef development program, the first step is to search for tutorials, where Cola Chicken Wings stands out as the most searched dish with 354.7M views. For novice chefs, as long as they follow the universal recipe and prepare spring onions, ginger, cola, and chicken wings, and avoid using blue-colored cola that may turn the wings green, the final presentation will not disappoint. Data indicates that residents of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai have a penchant for Luosifen (snail rice noodles), while people in Chengdu are keen on searching for delicious and healthy options.

Fun Fact: During the Chinese New Year, 110,000 people searched for Solo Dining.

Fitness: Save a Fitness Post, Closer to Working Out

With the rise of the 'citywalk' trend among Gen Zers on Chinese social media, Take a walk has also become one of the hottest activities on Xiaohongshu. On the platform, some are searching for walking routes, others are looking for walking outfit ideas, while a few are quietly researching what heart rate constitutes a steady walk or what to talk about while strolling with a date. On March 14th, before the summer heat hit, 1.57 million Xiaohongshu users collectively pledged to slim down, although whether they achieve it remains to be seen.

Fun Fact: The favorite workout spot for nearly 60,000 people is at home, where unrolling a yoga mat can transform any space into a gym.

Fashion: Embrace Changes, Comfort Rules

In H1 2024, nearly 20,000 young men on Xiaohongshu sought style makeovers, including clothing, hairstyles, and shoe pairings. Notably, @Xiao Ai, a man who underwent a successful style transformation, achieved his personal goal of finding a partner through embracing change. After that, a hashtag tingquan went viral on the platform. Users hold a sign with the Chinese characters "tingquan," meaning "listening to advice," inviting others to weigh in on how to improve their appearance.

Fun Fact: female users demonstrated a significantly higher demand and interest in sneakers compared to high heels, prioritizing comfort over beauty when it comes to potential purchases.

Study: Ready to Level Up at Any Moment

Even as they move beyond their academic years, many Chinese adults prioritize two key areas for self-improvement: fitness and English learning. On Xiaohongshu, mature-age study has emerged as a popular choice, proving it's never too late for a fresh start. In H1 2024, 80,000 users aged over 30 actively explored academic opportunities. Additionally, search data reveals that 560,000 users over the age of 30 still have nightmares related to math exams.

Fun Fact: 31,000 users are banking on apps to make themselves more disciplined.

Relationships: Self-Love, Love Others

Building a fulfilling intimate relationship is a lifelong endeavor for everyone. Whether navigating communication skills with a crush or finding a decent way for breakup, Xiaohongshu has become the go-to guidebook for many in matters of the heart. When it comes to the art of love, users are empowered to dictate their own pace. The search topic Gifts for Boyfriend is the front runner in the emotional landscape, emerging as the most sought-after topic.

Fun Fact: Nearly 950,000 male users on Xiaohongshu are searching for ways to reconcile with their partners after a breakup.

Other trends include whimsical workplace searches like "How to choose a good cubicle at work" and "How to hold back laughter during meetings"; and psychology and self-development searches like "How to find an opportunity to escape from a gathering as an introvert" and "How to discern the MBTI of people around you."

With the mission to "inspire lives", Xiaohongshu is a community and platform enriched by authentic sharing and interactions. Central to its appeal is the warmth of its community, where users find comfort and value in shared experiences. Millions of users recording their daily lives on Xiaohongshu have made it an irreplaceable platform for younger generations in China, becoming a key source of inspiration for lifestyle decisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480824/Xiaohongshu.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiaohongshu-unveils-trend-report-on-search-habits-among-chinas-youth-302220946.html