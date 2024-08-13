Ofgem has approved costs on the largest investment in British transmission infrastructure on record. The subsea cable connecting northeastern Scotland and northeastern England is expected to ease network congestion and facilitate the rollout of renewables. The United Kingdom's largest subsea cable to date has been approved by the country's energy regulator. Ofgem has confirmed final approval on the costs associated with delivering Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2). It means construction can now start on a 525 kV 2 GW subsea connection between Peterhead in the north-east of Scotland and Drax on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...