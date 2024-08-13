Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is exploring how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play with Season 4 of its Healthy Spaces Podcast.

"Building a net-zero future begins with crucial conversations with the innovators who are leading the way, one healthy space at a time," said Dominique Silva, Healthy Spaces podcast co-host and EMEA marketing leader, Trane Technologies. "On this season of the Healthy Spaces podcast, we're talking with the entrepreneurs, scientists and sustainability leaders who are shaping the future of climate technology. Our goal is to educate audiences on the breakthrough technology that already exists today, while discovering what's next on the radar and how we can make a positive impact together."

Dominique Silva is joined as co-host by Scott Tew, Vice President of Sustainability, and Oakley Roberts, Vice President of Innovation. Season 4 launched with Episode 1, "Growth Mindset," featuring a conversation with venture capitalist Steve Westly about scaling clean technologies. More episodes are available now and include:

Episode 2, "Nitty Gritty on Net-Zero" a conversation with climate activist Avipsa Mahapatra on the importance of transparency as companies activate net-zero plans.

Episode 3, "Climate Talent" Opportunity@Work co-founder and CEO Byron Auguste joins Trane Technologies VP of Talent Betsey Strobl to talk about how to leverage the talents of employees skilled through alternative routes to help decarbonize our world.

Episode 4, "Rethinking Heat Policy" a conversation with Ashley Ward, director of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University, about how to elevate community insights to protect people from extreme heat.

Episode 5, "Digital Transformation" Bob Irvin and Ryan Rutledge from climate tech incubator Joules Accelerator join Trane Technologies Chief Digital Officer Riaz Raihan to talk about how digital technology is reducing emissions and unlocking value.

More episodes will be released later this summer that explore topics like preventing food loss, supporting the next generation of climate innovators, and the role of marketing and communications in advancing sustainability strategy.

Each episode also features a story from a listener about how they are building healthy spaces in their own organizations and communities. Listeners are invited to submit their stories on the Healthy Spaces Podcast webpage to be considered for a future episode.

Healthy Spaces is streaming now on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Through bold, industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons and its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company's emissions reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240813511784/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Travis Bullard

+1-919-802-2593

Media@tranetechnologies.com

Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com