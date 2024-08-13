Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Samples 46.8 g/t Au and 2.44% Cu at Bradley Peak

Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce the completion of a detailed geologic mapping and rock sampling program at Bradley Peak and report the first of two batches of results, highlighted by high-grade assays of 46.8 g/t Au and 2.44% Cu. This is the Company's next systematic step in defining high-grade drilling targets at the Bradley Peak Gold Camp, and initial observations provide evidence for a complex Abitibi-style greenstone belt with numerous district-scale targets illustrating high grades and strong potential.

Relevant Gold's 2023 reconnaissance program at its 100% owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp identified 3 district-scale target areas illustrating high-grade gold, silver, and copper associated with multi-kilometre (km) shear zone structures (News Release - Nov. 7, 2023) coincident with a 100+ km2 geophysical anomaly (News Release - Mar. 25, 2024). This year's work is focused on defining high-quality drilling targets to begin permitting for the 2025 drilling season.

The Company mobilized field crews in June and July to conduct a robust geologic mapping and rock sampling program at its 2,307-hectare (ha) (5,700 acre) Bradley Peak Gold Camp, located in the Seminoe Mountains, Wyoming, USA. Detailed geologic mapping identified numerous unmapped shear zones hosting complex quartz/carbonate vein arrays, some with visible gold and copper carbonate mineralization, as well as several historic mine workings not identified on previous maps.

A total of 557 rock chip samples were collected during this two-month mapping and sampling program. Batch one consisted of 356 total samples. Highlights of batch one assays can be found in Table 1 (below).

"The Bradley Peak Gold Camp continues to deliver fantastic results, and the scale of targets improves at every step," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "Building on the foundation laid by our 2023 successes, our 2024 work program will really start to unlock the potential at Bradley Peak and help us to outline high-priority drilling targets."

Mapping work continues to confirm the Bradley Peak Gold Camp is a large complex assemblage of amphibolite facies and greenschist facies metamorphic rocks, including mafic and intermediary volcanics, mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks, and iron formation metasedimentary rocks. Additionally, significantly sheared quartz-sericite-pyrite altered rock units and quartz-feldspar porphyritic intrusive rock units have been identified, many of which were not previously mapped. These new findings provide a distinct analogue to Abitibi-style greenstone belt rock assemblages. The second batch of rock chip sample assays is expected soon, and a more detailed technical summary of findings will accompany them.

Bradley Peak Project - June 2024 Assay Highlights Lab ID Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Rock Type E258763 46.8 44.1 0.37 Quartz vein with pyrite + chalcopyrite M038689 32.9 10.9 0.16 Quartz vein with strong hematite, limonite alteration M038690 7.02 6.3 0.34 Strongly sheared and folded ultramafic with copper carbonates E258771 4.54 1.6 nil Quartz vein with hematite, limonite and minor pyrite E258986 1.76 1.8 nil Quartz vein material E258779 1.02 7.3 0.28 Chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz vein with chlorite screens E258773 0.93 nil nil Quartz vein stringers with iron oxide alteration E258764 0.69 2.65 2.44 Ankerite vein salvage E258762 0.53 2.5 0.38 Quartz vein M039094 0.45 8.3 nil Quartz vein M039453 0.41 1.7 0.2 Mafic metavolcanic M038700 0.18 1.8 0.2 Highly altered and sheared mafic metavolcanic M038655 0.15 2.1 nil Quartz vein M038654 0.12 8.4 1.25 Strongly sheared and hematite altered quartz vein M039472 0.12 22.5 0.2 Mafic metavolcanic M038692 0.07 0.6 0.57 Serpentinite M038695 0.05 3.4 1.97 Strongly oxidized mafic metavolcanic with copper carbonates M039054 0.03 11.3 0.94 Quartz vein M039466 BDL 5.1 1.76 Milky quartz vein with sulfides M038667 BDL 6.5 1.37 Rusty beige, strongly altered, metagabbro with copper E258808 BDL 0.8 0.773 Mafic metavolcanic E258809 BDL 4.6 0.743 Quartz vein E258807 BDL 1.2 0.616 Mafic metavolcanic Table 1: Highlighted assay results from the June 2024 Bradley Peak mapping and sampling program. Anomalous gold (>0.1 ppm) and copper (>0.5 %) results are included. Silver has a strong >60% positive correlation to gold mineralization and thus is also included in this table for proper reference. "BDL" stands for below detection limit. Bolded samples show gold values over 1 g/t and copper values over 0.5%.

QAQC

Samples were submitted to the accredited MSALabs laboratory for preparation and analysis at their Val-d'Or, Quebec and Langley, B.C. facilities in Canada. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using PhotonAssay at the Val-d'Or location and multi-element geochemistry at the Langley, B.C. location. All samples were assayed for gold using the CPA-Au1 method with a >250g sample, and separately analyzed for multi-element ICP-MS geochemistry using method IMS-230 with a 4-acid digestion. Overlimit results for copper (>10,000ppm Cu) were further analyzed with the PER-7Cu method using a sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-AES analysis.

MSALabs employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks in the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

