SyncMatters, Inc. Ranks No. 253 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,713 Percent, SyncMatters Ranks No. 253 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that SyncMatters ranks No. 253 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list," said Darren Trumeter, CEO of SyncMatters. "This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers. At SyncMatters, we are committed to transforming the CRM experience and driving success for our clients. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries and delivering exceptional solutions in the CRM integration, migration, and data management space."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About SyncMatters:

SyncMatters is a leading provider of CRM integration, migration, and data management solutions, serving a global clientele of medium to large companies and partners. With a focus on innovation, SyncMatters has developed cutting-edge products that streamline CRM data migration and integration. Their expertise and dedication to excellence ensure that businesses can seamlessly manage and optimize their CRM systems, driving efficiency and growth.

Additional Information:

Website: syncmatters.com

To inquire regarding mergers and acquisitions, please contact Darren Trumeter at darren@syncmatters.com.

To inquire about partnering with SyncMatters, please contact Scot Trumeter at scot@syncmatters.com.

More about the Inc. 5000 methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2023 is $2 million. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

