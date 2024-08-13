Travefy ranked among America's fastest-growing private companies and skyrocketed over 2,250 spots in the ranking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that Travefy - the leading business operations software for travel advisors used by over 30,000 travel brands across the globe - ranks No 2,477 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Travefy & Inc. 5000

Travefy Named To The Prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 List For The Second Year In A Row

This is the second year in a row Travefy ranked on this prestigious list, including an enormous jump in rank from 4,742 in 2023 to 2,477 in 2024. Additionally:

Travefy ranked as the 59th fastest growing private Travel & Hospitality company in America

With offices in Lincoln, Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, and Pennington, New Jersey, Travefy was named the 3rd fastest growing private company in Lincoln and 24th in Nebraska

"We are deeply honored to be recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, marking our second consecutive year among America's fastest-growing private companies," says David Chait, CEO of Travefy. "Securing the 59th spot in the Travel and Hospitality sector is a remarkable achievement, especially considering the challenges faced by our industry during the pandemic. This recognition is a testament not only to the relentless commitment and hard work of the entire Travefy team but also to the resilience and passion of the travel professionals who trust and rely on our platform."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Travefy is the industry leading platform for travel advisors used by 30,000+ travel brands across the globe. Mission driven to power the success of travel professionals, Travefy helps travel advisors and agencies operate and grow their businesses with innovative trip management, CRM, and marketing tools.

"As the trusted partner of tens of thousands of travel brands, from independent advisors to some of the largest host agencies and consortia, we are deeply honored by the confidence they place in Travefy," says David Chait, CEO of Travefy. "This responsibility is one we hold with the utmost seriousness, driving our commitment to continuous innovation that supports and propels their businesses forward. We're incredibly grateful to our amazing partners and our dedicated team, and we firmly believe that this is just the beginning- the best is yet to come."

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals and is the leading business operations software for travel advisors used by over 30,000 travel brands across the globe. Travefy's award-winning suite of trip management, CRM, and marketing tools help Travel Advisors and professionals save time, impress clients, and sell more.

Travefy powers thousands of travel brands across the globe ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations. Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes, among other publications, and has won numerous industry honors including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Travefy has offices in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska and Pennington, New Jersey.

Find more information at https://travefy.com or https://go.travefy.com/press

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Gries

Senior Education Manager

stephanie@travefy.com

844-487-2833

Related Files

Travefy Logo

Inc. 5000 Medallion Logo

SOURCE: Travefy

View the original press release on newswire.com.