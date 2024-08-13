aijobs.com Opens Its Doors to Create the Largest AI Job Marketplace in the World

Employers can now join the new SaaS marketplace to discover, attract, and hire top AI talent for their AI jobs. The AI jobs platform provides employers with a simple and cost-effective way to build their AI talent pipeline.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / After a year in stealth, aijobs.com officially opens its doors today with a mission to become the largest global AI job marketplace. With millions of new artificial intelligence jobs on the horizon, the new SaaS platform aims to be the go-to matchmaking resource for employers seeking top AI talent to hire for their AI jobs. Members of aijobs.com can now take back recruiting into their own hands with a simple, cost-effective way to discover, attract, and hire AI talent.

aijobs.com

ai jobs marketplace

The platform has been thoughtfully designed as a smart hub where the brightest minds in AI can connect with leading companies for AI career opportunities. From emerging AI startups to established tech giants, the aijobs.com marketplace offers a refreshingly simple experience to demonstrate repeatable matchmaking opportunities for AI jobs. The platform is easy to use and hyper-focused on the AI job market across a variety of industries.

"Attracting top AI talent will continue to be a challenge for growing businesses," said Nick Santora, Founder and CEO of aijobs.com. "We're giving power back to employers to start attracting top AI candidates while saving time, money, and resources."

"We designed and built our platform from the ground up, prioritizing privacy and security within every aspect of the marketplace," said Santora who previously built and sold his last cybersecurity startup in 2022. "Candidates can discreetly search for AI career opportunities that present a perfect fit without worrying about recruiters cold calling or emailing them."

The new marketplace will embrace connecting diverse AI talent to unique opportunities within the AI community, saving time, money, and resources. As more and more AI jobs come to the marketplace, leaders across a variety of industries are preparing to meet demand with an AI-enabled workforce.

New members can join the aijobs.com platform with a free 30-day trial to promote their AI job ads in the marketplace at no cost.

